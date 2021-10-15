North Country Weekend Calendar: Glens Falls’ own film festival screening again

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whether you’re taking a seat at the Charles R. Wood Theater or the Park Theater, the movies are in town this weekend. The Adirondack Film Festival is back in town, with over 70 full feature films and shorts screening across town.
It’s set to stay in the high 60s and low 70s over the weekend, with some showers possible.
This week in the North Country Weekend Calendar:
Adirondack Film Festival
- What: Over 70 full and short films in a hybrid film festival between in-person and virtual screenings. Most in-person screenings are hosted at the Charles R. Wood Theater and the Park Theater. See the festival website for a full schedule and ticket information.
- When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 14-17
- Where: Glens Falls
Harvest Bar at the Lake George Holiday Inn
- What: Outdoor festive bar hosted by TR’s Restaurant at the hotel, serving food and drink.
- When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
- Where: Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Route 9, Lake George
Adirondack Thunder vs. Reading Royals
- What: Adirondack Thunder hockey pre-season at Cool Insuring Arena. Call or visit the arena for tickets.
- When: 7 p.m. game start Friday, Oct. 15
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
Queensbury Senior Citizens Annual Craft Fair
- What: Annual craft fair. Free parking.
- When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
- Where: Queensbury Senior Citizens, 742 Bay Road, Queensbury
Upstate Model Railroaders Enhanced Open House
- What: Train open house, with layouts running and members onsite to talk about trains. Sales tables selling model kits and accessories.
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
- Where: Upstate Model Railroaders Club, 22 Hudson Falls Road, South Glens Falls
Apple vs Pumpkin Fall Throwdown
- What: Food vendors face off, pitting apple and pumpkin ingredients against each other with guest judges and people’s choice awards. Activities and live music included. Pumpkin carving contest courtesy of Heidi’s Haunted Graveyard, and adoptable rabbits courtesy of Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary.
- When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
- Where: Glens Falls Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls
West Mountain Fall Festival (Weekend 2)
- What: Fall festival at West Mountain Ski Area, featuring mountaintop picnics, pony rides, mountain biking, live music and more.
- When: Noon – 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 16-17
- Where: West Mountain Ski Area, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury
Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest
- What: Adirondack Brewery hosts an Oktoberfest celebration featuring polka music, guest breweries from around the state, a beer garden, keg tossing, festive foods and stein hoisting. Benefits the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 day-of.
- When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
- Where: Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George
Whiskey River Band at Hicks Orchard
- What: Craft cider, local beer and food under the stars at Hicks Orchard’s live concert series.
- When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
- Where: Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville
Brooks BBQ Drive-Thru Fundraiser
- What: Annual fundraiser for St. Michael the Archangel church. $13 meal tickets include a ½ chicken, baked potato, dinner roll, cookie and water. All meals are takeout and drive-thru only. Tickets must be paid for in advance.
- When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 (Pay for tickets between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. any weekday at the rectory)
- Where: St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
Willard Mountain Fall Festival
- What: Chairlift rides, hot dog roast, games and activities at Willard Mountain Ski Resort. 2021-22 ski season passes will be on sale.
- When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17
- Where: Willard Mountain, 77 Intervale Road, Greenwich
Green Acres Tavern Car Show Benefit
- What: Cash event car show with door prizes, raffles and cars. 20% of proceeds go to U.S. Marines.
- When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17
- Where: Green Acres Tavern, 1120 Route 29, Greenwich