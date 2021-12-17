GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The holidays are approaching, and the North Country Weekend Calendar isn’t slowing down. This weekend you can see Santa Claus on a fire truck in Salem, making cookies in Glens Falls, and many more places! See what’s in store for the last North Country Weekend Calendar before Christmas.

This week’s unseasonably warm weather comes to an end over the weekend. Forecasted highs span from 48 on Friday to 33 on Sunday.

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Dec. 17

Gingerbread Bake-off at Abby’s Cookie Jar

What: Local bakers are asked to bring their best gingerbread, to be brought to be sampled and included by 10 a.m. on Friday. Bakers can sign up online and there is a $5 entry fee. Voters can visit all day Friday and Saturday to try cookies and cast their votes. A winner is declared at 7 p.m. Saturday.

When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18 Where: Abby’s Cookie Jar, 128 Glen St., Glens Falls

Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights

What: Over 20 Christmas and holiday light displays on display with warm beverages, sweet treats and more. Masks required.

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 17-19, and every weekend in December

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 17-19, and every weekend in December Where: Shepard Park, Lake George

The 12 Beers of Christmas at Argyle Brewing Company

What: A brewery tradition of drinks, caroling and cheer.

When: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 Where: Argyle Brewing Company, 1 Main St., Greenwich

Charles R. Wood Theater: “Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of ‘A Christmas Carol’” – A Comedy

What: A comedic spin on a classic Christmas tale, as told by a society of drama-enthusiast housewives.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 18 (1 of 2)

Lake George SantaCon

What: Themed costume party featuring food and drink specials, at multiple restaurants and venues in the village of Lake George.

When: Saturday, Dec. 18

Saturday, Dec. 18 Where: Bebob’s Backstreet BBQ, 75 Dieskau St.; The Lagoon, 204 Canada St.; Duffy’s Tavern, 20 Amherst St.; and DJ’s Nite Club, 89 Canada St., Lake George

Regional Christmas Bird Count

What: National effort to survey seasonal bird populations, locally organized by the Lake George Land Conservancy. Bird watchers can observe by car, boat, foot or feeder, and then meet up with others to compare counts. Count groups include Bolton, Diamond Point, Cleverdale and the east shore of Lake George from Pilot Knob to Black Mountain. Pre-registration required at shoffman@lglc.org or (518) 644-9673.

When: Saturday, Dec. 18

Saturday, Dec. 18 Where: Various locations across New York

Last Minute Dash at Glens Falls Shirt Factory

What: Holiday shopping day with Shirt Factory staples and guest vendors.

When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 Where: The Glens Falls Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. And 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 18 (2 of 2)

Holiday Artisan Vendor Market

What: Over 50 artisan vendors with handmade goods, homemade food, pictures with Santa and kids arts and crafts.

When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 18-19

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 18-19 Where: Fort William Henry Carriage House, 48 Canada St., Lake George

Cookies with Santa at Abby’s Cookie Jar

What: Decorate cookies with Santa Claus, Two sessions, $29 per child.

When: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 Where: Abby’s Cookie Jar, 128 Glen St., Glens Falls

Hubbard Hall: Men o’ War Balladeers: Yuletide and Year’s End

What: Folk ballads and carols to celebrate the end of the year at Hubbard Hall. Celtic ballads and harmonized sea shanties and more. $10 admission for adults, $5 for students 18 and under.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 Where: Hubbard Hall, 25 East Main St., Cambridge

Lake George Beach Club Ugly Sweater Party

What: Don the ugliest sweater you have. Gift cards awarded to best ugly sweater. Live music by The Coverups.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 Where: Lake George Beach Club, 3 Montcalm St., Lake George

North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 19 (1 of 2)

Breakfast with Santa at Auction Barn

What: The Auction Barn Restaurant in Argyle hosts breakfast with Santa Claus. Reservations can be made at (518) 638-6003.

When: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 Where: Auction Barn Restaurant, 4016 Route 40, Argyle

Brunch with Santa at The Bond 1786

What: Brunch with Santa at The Bond 1786 in Argyle. Reservations can be made at (518) 855-1786.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 Where: The Bond, 3 Hudson St., Warrensburg

North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 19 (2 of 2)

Lake George Community Band Christmas Show

What: Lake George’s annual community band Christmas concert. $10 admission for adults, free for ages 12 and under.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 Where: The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

Grinch Bowl at Broadway Lanes

What: Unlimited bowling and shoe rental, with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” playing. The Grinch will be there for photos and handing out game passes. $59 per lane, up to 6 people per lane.

When: 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 Where: Broadway Lanes, 359 Broadway, Fort Edward

Santa Tour with Salem Fire Department

What: Santa Claus travels around Salem with the Salem Volunteer Fire Department, leaving from the firehouse at 4 p.m.

When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 Where: Center of downtown Salem

