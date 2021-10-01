North Country Weekend Calendar: Sales in Warrensburg, witches in North Creek

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, if you want to head up into the Adirondack Park by way of Warrensburg, you might want to bring some cash and prepare for a lengthy detour. This weekend, the town transforms into a townwide marketplace for the return of the World’s Largest Garage Sale.

Vendors will be out through town, selling toys, treasures, food and more, through the weekend. Some are evening getting an early start on Friday.

And up in North Creek, there’s dark magic setting in on Friday night and Basil and Wicks. The Halloween Witches Dance has its first performance at 6 p.m., with spooky costumes and a festive performance to welcome in the spookiest time of the year.

It feels like fall this week, and will some more this weekend. Temperatures should hit highs of 63 on Friday, 68 for Saturday and 70 on Sunday, with a chance of isolated showers.

The North Country Weekend Calendar:

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

World’s Largest Garage Sale

What: Return of the over 500-vendor garage sale in Warrensburg. Old and new items, toys, collectibles and more. Street vendors onsite, selling wings, BBQ, home-baked goods and more. Official start is Saturday, but many will sell on Friday. Parking is encouraged at Warren County Fairgrounds and Warrensburg Jr/Sr High School.

Return of the over 500-vendor garage sale in Warrensburg. Old and new items, toys, collectibles and more. Street vendors onsite, selling wings, BBQ, home-baked goods and more. Official start is Saturday, but many will sell on Friday. Parking is encouraged at Warren County Fairgrounds and Warrensburg Jr/Sr High School. When: 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; All day Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3

4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; All day Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3 Where: Downtown Warrensburg

Fall Open Studio “A Barn Full of Art” exhibit and reception

What: Whiting Studio holds opening for a trio of artists: Ken Wilson, Janine Thomas and Elana Mark. Opening reception on Friday.

Whiting Studio holds opening for a trio of artists: Ken Wilson, Janine Thomas and Elana Mark. Opening reception on Friday. When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3

5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3 Where: Whiting Studio, 105 Holmes Road, Argyle

Greenwich Community Dinner

What: Community dinner on the first of every month. $18.99 for adults; $12.99 for children ages 12 and under. Ages 2 and under are free.

Community dinner on the first of every month. $18.99 for adults; $12.99 for children ages 12 and under. Ages 2 and under are free. When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1

5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 Where: Christ the King, 575 Burton Road, Greenwich

Witch’s Dance at Basil and Wicks

What: Halloween seasonal dance celebration in North Creek, with costumes and festivities, put on by women from Johnsburg, Wevertown, North River and Indian Lake, in cooperation with Gem Radio Theater of Johnsburg.

Halloween seasonal dance celebration in North Creek, with costumes and festivities, put on by women from Johnsburg, Wevertown, North River and Indian Lake, in cooperation with Gem Radio Theater of Johnsburg. When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1

6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 Where: Basil and Wicks, 3195 NY-28, North Creek

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 (1 of 3)

Amy’s Adventure Race for the Lake

What: Hybrid in-person and virtual race benefitting Bolton Hub Initiative, showcasing Adirondack wetlands. $25-30 admission. Online registration.

Hybrid in-person and virtual race benefitting Bolton Hub Initiative, showcasing Adirondack wetlands. $25-30 admission. Online registration. When: Saturday, Oct. 2

Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: Amy’s Park, 887 Padanarum Road, Bolton Landing

25th Annual Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival

What: Annual marathon dance, starting in Schroon and heading north, doing a full loop around Schroon Lake. $110 entry fee. 18-mile total run. Online registration.

Annual marathon dance, starting in Schroon and heading north, doing a full loop around Schroon Lake. $110 entry fee. 18-mile total run. Online registration. When: 9 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3

9 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3 Where: Main Street, Schroon Lake

Fall Perennial Plant Sale at Lake George Community Garden Club

What: Variety of quality perennial plants, all recently and locally dug.

Variety of quality perennial plants, all recently and locally dug. When: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: 748 Ridge Road, Queensbury

Adirondacon

What: Tabletop gaming convention hosted at Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. $25 admission. Board games, tabletop and role-playing games. Sponsored by Coopers Cave Games and Paintball, The Freakopolis Geekery, and Gamers Gifts by FSP, all of whom will be on site selling items.

Tabletop gaming convention hosted at Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. $25 admission. Board games, tabletop and role-playing games. Sponsored by Coopers Cave Games and Paintball, The Freakopolis Geekery, and Gamers Gifts by FSP, all of whom will be on site selling items. When: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Heritage, Harvest and Horse Festival

What: Fall heritage festival in Ticonderoga. Learn about the local history of horses around Lake George and the Adirondacks; meet oxen; enjoy the town farmer’s market and more.

Fall heritage festival in Ticonderoga. Learn about the local history of horses around Lake George and the Adirondacks; meet oxen; enjoy the town farmer’s market and more. When: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga

Fort Ann Fall Festival

What: Autumn festival at Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack.

Autumn festival at Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack. When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack, 5565 Route 4, Fort Ann

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 (2 of 3)

Fall Artisan Fest at Lakota’s Farm

What: $2 admission festival with local crafters, wellness practitioners, reiki, a farmers market, vendors, food trucks and more. Glamping tents provided by Adirondack Safari.

$2 admission festival with local crafters, wellness practitioners, reiki, a farmers market, vendors, food trucks and more. Glamping tents provided by Adirondack Safari. When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3 Where: Lakota’s Farm Weddings and Events, 99 Route 62, Cambridge

Operation Adopt A Soldier Golf Tournament

What: Tournament supporting Operation Adopt A Soldier. $45 admission. Food and beverages on sale on the course.

Tournament supporting Operation Adopt A Soldier. $45 admission. Food and beverages on sale on the course. When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: Hartford Greens Country Club, 3737 Route 196, Fort Ann

Lung Cancer Research Foundation’s Lake George Free to Breathe Walk

What: Remote walk honoring those who have been diagnosed with lung cancer and raising awareness. Registration online.

Remote walk honoring those who have been diagnosed with lung cancer and raising awareness. Registration online. When: 11 a.m. – noon Saturday, Oct. 2

11 a.m. – noon Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: Anywhere (remote event)

Ken Tingley book signing at The Book Warehouse

What: Former Post-Star editor Ken Tingley holds a signing for his new book, “The Last American Editor: Chronicling Life, Death, Triumph and Tragedy in a Small Town,” at the Book Warehouse in the Lake George Outlets.

Former Post-Star editor Ken Tingley holds a signing for his new book, “The Last American Editor: Chronicling Life, Death, Triumph and Tragedy in a Small Town,” at the Book Warehouse in the Lake George Outlets. When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: The Book Warehouse, Outlets at Lake George, 1424 Route 9, Lake George

Author on the Porch: Jamie Michalak

What: Book signing with Jamie Michalak, author of childrens books including the “Joe and Sparky” series, “Frank and Bean” and “Dakota Crumb: Tiny Treasure Hunter.”

Book signing with Jamie Michalak, author of childrens books including the “Joe and Sparky” series, “Frank and Bean” and “Dakota Crumb: Tiny Treasure Hunter.” When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

2-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 (3 of 3)

Hickory Octoberfest Bands Brews & BBQ

What: Live music and good food outdoors, following the World’s Largest Garage Sale. $10 parking.

Live music and good food outdoors, following the World’s Largest Garage Sale. $10 parking. When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: Hickory Ski Center, 43 Hickory Hill Road, Warrensburg

6th Annual Beer n’ Brats & Burgers

What: Fundraiser dinner for Historic Salem Courthouse, with $15 admission with an additional cost for the meal. Non-perishable food donations for the Salem Food Pantry are encouraged. Live music by Simple Beggars.

Fundraiser dinner for Historic Salem Courthouse, with $15 admission with an additional cost for the meal. Non-perishable food donations for the Salem Food Pantry are encouraged. Live music by Simple Beggars. When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: Historic Salem Courthouse, 58 East Broadway, Salem

First day of Fright Fest

What: Start of the Halloween season at The Great Escape, with costumed frights and rides open late. Runs until Oct. 31.

Start of the Halloween season at The Great Escape, with costumed frights and rides open late. Runs until Oct. 31. When: 5 p.m. – close Saturday, Oct. 2

5 p.m. – close Saturday, Oct. 2 Where: Six Flags Great Escape and Hurricane Harbor, 1172 Route 9, Queensbury

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

Public Fall Litter Clean-Up Event: Hudson River Recreation Area

What: Public cleaning day along Hudson River. Gloves, garbage bags, snacks and water will be provided. Cleaning up litter along the roadside and at campgrounds alongside the recreation area.

Public cleaning day along Hudson River. Gloves, garbage bags, snacks and water will be provided. Cleaning up litter along the roadside and at campgrounds alongside the recreation area. When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 Where: Hudson River Recreation Area, River Road, Lake Luzerne

