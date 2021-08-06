North Country Weekend Calendar: Sales on the lawn, volleyball on the beach

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a North Country weekend full of great sales, with Project: Cameron’s Story and SOuthern Adirondack Independent Living both hosting yard sales benefitting their organizations. There’s also GEM Fest, returning to Lake George with arts and music on Saturday.

Weather into the weekend has settled into the 80s, specifically peaking at 86 on Saturday. Some rain may pop up, but hopefully not enough to rain on any parades; or concerts; or volleyball matches.

This weekend in the North Country Weekend Calendar:

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

Project: Cameron’s Story yard sale

What: Yard sale benefitting Project: Cameron’s Story, a 501c3 nonprofit for local childrens charity.

Yard sale benefitting Project: Cameron’s Story, a 501c3 nonprofit for local childrens charity. When: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7 Where: 5 Arbutus Drive, Queensbury

SAIL Annual Garage Sale

What: Annual garage sale benefitting Southern Adirondack Independent Living. Funds will go toward the purchase of an accessible van to transport individuals to vaccination, medical and other appointments. Breakfast and lunch will also be sold.

Annual garage sale benefitting Southern Adirondack Independent Living. Funds will go toward the purchase of an accessible van to transport individuals to vaccination, medical and other appointments. Breakfast and lunch will also be sold. When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7 Where: Southern Adirondack Independent Living, 71 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury

Rockin’ with Ronald Festival

What: Benefit festival for RMHC Krantz Vacation Cottage, which opened earlier this month. Crafts, face painting, bounce houses, wine and beer, wood wagons. Live music by The Schmooze and Skeeter Creek.

Benefit festival for RMHC Krantz Vacation Cottage, which opened earlier this month. Crafts, face painting, bounce houses, wine and beer, wood wagons. Live music by The Schmooze and Skeeter Creek. When: Noon – 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7; Noon – 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8

Noon – 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7; Noon – 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

Luzerne Music Center faculty concert

What: Live music by faculty artists at Luzerne Music Center.

Live music by faculty artists at Luzerne Music Center. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 Where: Facebook Live

Art in the Public Eye Friday Night Movies: The Wizard of Oz

What: Family-friendly movies free in City Park. Starting at dusk. Viewers bring their own blankets and chairs.

Family-friendly movies free in City Park. Starting at dusk. Viewers bring their own blankets and chairs. When: Dusk Friday, Aug. 6

Dusk Friday, Aug. 6 Where: Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls

Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament

What: Annual volleyball tournament. Men’s and women’s teams on Saturday, co-ed on Sunday.

Annual volleyball tournament. Men’s and women’s teams on Saturday, co-ed on Sunday. When: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 7-8

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 7-8 Where: Million Dollar Beach, Lake George

Warren County Youth Fair

What: Educational exhibits, family fun, a youth talent show and pie eating contest and more. 4-H calendar fundraiser tickets available. Proceeds benefit Warren County 4-H.

Educational exhibits, family fun, a youth talent show and pie eating contest and more. 4-H calendar fundraiser tickets available. Proceeds benefit Warren County 4-H. When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 Where: Warren County Fairgrounds, 353 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg

Summer Craft Fair

What: 30+ local craft vendors, plus food trucks and a raffle basket in Salem.

30+ local craft vendors, plus food trucks and a raffle basket in Salem. When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 Where: Salem Firehouse, 53 South Main St., Salem

GEM Festival 2021

What: Annual live music festival with a list of featured artists.

Annual live music festival with a list of featured artists. When: 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 Where: Glens Falls Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls

Author on the Porch: Mardine Perrins

What: Mardine Perrins appears to talk about her novel, “Expiration Date.”

Mardine Perrins appears to talk about her novel, “Expiration Date.” When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George

Live at the Depot: Laura Leigh and the Rapid River Boys

What: Double record release concert.

Double record release concert. When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021

Ticonderoga Area Car Show

What: 28 th annual car show, with food, vendors, music, kids activities and car awards including Fabulous 40, Terrific 25 and Top 10 Tuners, and special awards for Best of Show car, truck and motorcycle, display, riders choice, fans choice, color scheme, antique, work in progress, and most likely to get pulled over. $15 registration fee in advance, $20 day of show.

28 annual car show, with food, vendors, music, kids activities and car awards including Fabulous 40, Terrific 25 and Top 10 Tuners, and special awards for Best of Show car, truck and motorcycle, display, riders choice, fans choice, color scheme, antique, work in progress, and most likely to get pulled over. $15 registration fee in advance, $20 day of show. When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 Where: Ticonderoga Bicentennial Park, Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga

Stony Creek Mountain Days Festival

What: Adirondack family fun festival in Stony Creek.

Adirondack family fun festival in Stony Creek. When: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8

Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 Where: Green Meadows Park, Harrisburg and Lanfear Roads, Stony Creek

