North Country Weekend Calendar: Smooth jazz and local history in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s music and history in Lake George this weekend, with jazz in Shepard Park and reenactments of the French and Indian War just down the lake at Battlefield Park.

It’s a partly cloudy weekend in the 70s this weekend, with a weekend high of 79 on Saturday.

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

Lake George Jazz Weekend

What: Free jazz festival on Lake George, hosted by the Lake George Arts Project. Musicians include Blind Visionaries, Helen Sung Quartet, Dayna Stephens Quartet, Aaron Parks Little Big, Yosvany Terry Quintet, Stephanie Chou, Ingrid Jensen Band, and the Black Art Jazz Collective.

Free jazz festival on Lake George, hosted by the Lake George Arts Project. Musicians include Blind Visionaries, Helen Sung Quartet, Dayna Stephens Quartet, Aaron Parks Little Big, Yosvany Terry Quintet, Stephanie Chou, Ingrid Jensen Band, and the Black Art Jazz Collective. When: Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19

Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19 Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

French and Indian War Encampment and Reenactment

What: Reenactment area open to the public. Military drill and tactical presentations, skirmishes during the day, a look at 18 th century camp life and period-appropriate wares for sale.

Reenactment area open to the public. Military drill and tactical presentations, skirmishes during the day, a look at 18 century camp life and period-appropriate wares for sale. When: Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19

Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19 Where: Lake George Battlefield Park, 34 Fort George Road, Lake George

Edward M. Bartholomew Jr. Fund Disc Golf Tournament

What: Disc golf tournament benefitting the Edward M. Bartholomew Jr. Fund, which helps Warren County EDC create job and internship opportunities locally.

Disc golf tournament benefitting the Edward M. Bartholomew Jr. Fund, which helps Warren County EDC create job and internship opportunities locally. When: 11 a.m. learn to play; noon player check-in; 1 p.m. games start, Friday, Sept. 17

11 a.m. learn to play; noon player check-in; 1 p.m. games start, Friday, Sept. 17 Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls

Apple Festival at the Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market

What: Apple-themed festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market featuring a long list of vendors. Apple recipes and growing tips, apple dessert contest, children’s craft workshop, face painting, live music, free local coffee and a chance to win $20 in farmers market credit.

Apple-themed festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market featuring a long list of vendors. Apple recipes and growing tips, apple dessert contest, children’s craft workshop, face painting, live music, free local coffee and a chance to win $20 in farmers market credit. When: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17

3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 Where: 176 River St., Warrensburg

Live at Argyle Brewing’s Depot: Caity & The Gallaghers

What: Music at the Argyle Brewing Depot. $15 admission, limited table seating.

Music at the Argyle Brewing Depot. $15 admission, limited table seating. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 (1 of 2)

Lake George Jazz Weekend

What: Free jazz festival on Lake George, hosted by the Lake George Arts Project. Musicians include Blind Visionaries, Helen Sung Quartet, Dayna Stephens Quartet, Aaron Parks Little Big, Yosvany Terry Quintet, Stephanie Chou, Ingrid Jensen Band, and the Black Art Jazz Collective.

Free jazz festival on Lake George, hosted by the Lake George Arts Project. Musicians include Blind Visionaries, Helen Sung Quartet, Dayna Stephens Quartet, Aaron Parks Little Big, Yosvany Terry Quintet, Stephanie Chou, Ingrid Jensen Band, and the Black Art Jazz Collective. When: Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19

Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19 Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

French and Indian War Encampment and Reenactment

What: Reenactment area open to the public. Military drill and tactical presentations, skirmishes during the day, a look at 18 th century camp life and period-appropriate wares for sale.

Reenactment area open to the public. Military drill and tactical presentations, skirmishes during the day, a look at 18 century camp life and period-appropriate wares for sale. When: Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19

Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19 Where: Lake George Battlefield Park, 34 Fort George Road, Lake George

ADK 5K

What: Closed course 5K race, starting and ending at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Chip-timed race running through Lake George. Includes a custom glass, food and music and a post-race party with lawn games, music and food trucks.

Closed course 5K race, starting and ending at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Chip-timed race running through Lake George. Includes a custom glass, food and music and a post-race party with lawn games, music and food trucks. When: Saturday, Sept. 18

Saturday, Sept. 18 Where: Adirondack brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George

2021 Freedom Machines golf fundraiser

What: $400 per foursome of attendees, with money raised for Freedom Machines bike charity. Prizes for 1 st , 2 nd and 3 rd place, as well as closest to pin and hmost honest. Registration online. Includes lunch and buffet dinner.

$400 per foursome of attendees, with money raised for Freedom Machines bike charity. Prizes for 1 , 2 and 3 place, as well as closest to pin and hmost honest. Registration online. Includes lunch and buffet dinner. When: 8 a.m. – noon with a 9 a.m. start time Saturday, Sept. 18

8 a.m. – noon with a 9 a.m. start time Saturday, Sept. 18 Where: Kingsbury National Golf Club, 111 County Route 41, Hudson Falls

8th Annual Harry Elkes Ride

What: Annual ride hosted by Adirondack Cycling Advocates in Brant Lake. Choice of three rides; 15, 32 or 50 miles. $25 admission cost with free t-shirt. Maps and route info will be available on arrival.

Annual ride hosted by Adirondack Cycling Advocates in Brant Lake. Choice of three rides; 15, 32 or 50 miles. $25 admission cost with free t-shirt. Maps and route info will be available on arrival. When: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. with 9:30 and 10 a.m. start times Saturday, Sept. 18.

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. with 9:30 and 10 a.m. start times Saturday, Sept. 18. Where: The Hub, 27 Market St., Brant Lake

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 (2 of 2)

15th Annual Fall Mum Festival

What: Over 7,000 garden mums available, locally grown at Binley Florist. Also features pumpkins, corn stalks and other seasonal décor. Warren County K-9 officer will be showing skills with his dog. Petting zoo, pony rides and face painting included. Free admission.

Over 7,000 garden mums available, locally grown at Binley Florist. Also features pumpkins, corn stalks and other seasonal décor. Warren County K-9 officer will be showing skills with his dog. Petting zoo, pony rides and face painting included. Free admission. When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 Where: Binley Florist, 773 Quaker Road, Queensbury

6th Annual Boating for Babies Fundraiser by Yankee Boating Center

What: Annual fundraiser for Glens Falls Hospital and local charities. 50% discounts on boat rental, with rentals for the weekend starting at $120 for 2 hours and up.

Annual fundraiser for Glens Falls Hospital and local charities. 50% discounts on boat rental, with rentals for the weekend starting at $120 for 2 hours and up. When: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 – Sunday, Sept. 19

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 – Sunday, Sept. 19 Where: Yankee Boating Center, 3910 Lakeshore Drive, Lake George

Thistle Day Parade

What: Argyle Thistle Day Parade, celebrating Argyle’s Scottish heritage.

Argyle Thistle Day Parade, celebrating Argyle’s Scottish heritage. When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 Where: Argyle

Live at Hicks Orchard: Whiskey River

What: Local honkey tonk dance band, with craft cider, local beer and food.

Local honkey tonk dance band, with craft cider, local beer and food. When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 Where: Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville

Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Lake George Jazz Weekend

What: Free jazz festival on Lake George, hosted by the Lake George Arts Project. Musicians include Blind Visionaries, Helen Sung Quartet, Dayna Stephens Quartet, Aaron Parks Little Big, Yosvany Terry Quintet, Stephanie Chou, Ingrid Jensen Band, and the Black Art Jazz Collective.

Free jazz festival on Lake George, hosted by the Lake George Arts Project. Musicians include Blind Visionaries, Helen Sung Quartet, Dayna Stephens Quartet, Aaron Parks Little Big, Yosvany Terry Quintet, Stephanie Chou, Ingrid Jensen Band, and the Black Art Jazz Collective. When: Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19

Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19 Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

French and Indian War Encampment and Reenactment

What: Reenactment area open to the public. Military drill and tactical presentations, skirmishes during the day, a look at 18 th century camp life and period-appropriate wares for sale.

Reenactment area open to the public. Military drill and tactical presentations, skirmishes during the day, a look at 18 century camp life and period-appropriate wares for sale. When: Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19

Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19 Where: Lake George Battlefield Park, 34 Fort George Road, Lake George

6th Annual Boating for Babies Fundraiser by Yankee Boating Center

What: Annual fundraiser for Glens Falls Hospital and local charities. 50% discounts on boat rental, with rentals for the weekend starting at $120 for 2 hours and up.

Annual fundraiser for Glens Falls Hospital and local charities. 50% discounts on boat rental, with rentals for the weekend starting at $120 for 2 hours and up. When: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 – Sunday, Sept. 19

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 – Sunday, Sept. 19 Where: Yankee Boating Center, 3910 Lakeshore Drive, Lake George

International Day of Peace Gathering