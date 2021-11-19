North Country Weekend Calendar: South Glens Falls and Greenwich get to parading

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the week before Thanksgiving, which means a smaller roster of events as families get their groceries, plan their menus, and get ready for some travel. But South Glens Falls is getting the community out on the street for its annual holiday parade. In Greenwich, it’s a wheeled affair, as the Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade returns just in time for the holidays.

As for the weather, it’s mid-40s on Friday and Saturday, up to 50 on Sunday. Expect some clouds in the sky while enjoying the parade, or whatever else you get up to in the North Country this weekend.

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Nov. 19

Heroes Coffee Friday

What: Free meeting and socializing event for fire, EMS, police and former or current military personnel. Monthly coffee and bagel event. Free admission.

Free meeting and socializing event for fire, EMS, police and former or current military personnel. Monthly coffee and bagel event. Free admission. When: 9 a.m. – noon Friday, Nov. 19

9 a.m. – noon Friday, Nov. 19 Where: Strategic Emergency Training and Consulting, 53 Luzerne Road, Queensbury

Chapman Museum’s annual wine and chocolate tasting

What: Dozens of wines, local cheeses, chocolates, desserts and more. Hosted by the Queensbury Hotel. Wine and spirits provided by Adirondack Merchants. Vendors include Abby’s Cookie Jay, Barkeater Chocolates, Dancing Ewe Farm, Rachel’s Café and Spice Co., Rock Hill Bakehouse, Saratoga Chocolate Co., Sugarloaf Farm, Sundae’s Best Hot Fudge Sauce, and Worldling’s Pleasure. $50 admission. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within 3 days of event required for entry.

Dozens of wines, local cheeses, chocolates, desserts and more. Hosted by the Queensbury Hotel. Wine and spirits provided by Adirondack Merchants. Vendors include Abby’s Cookie Jay, Barkeater Chocolates, Dancing Ewe Farm, Rachel’s Café and Spice Co., Rock Hill Bakehouse, Saratoga Chocolate Co., Sugarloaf Farm, Sundae’s Best Hot Fudge Sauce, and Worldling’s Pleasure. $50 admission. Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within 3 days of event required for entry. When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19

5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 Where: Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls

Charles R. Wood Theater: Five Women Wearing the Same Dress

What: Theater in collaboration with SUNY Adirondack. Five women at a wedding reception at a Tennessee estate, five bridesmaids share their secrets and find a common bond.

Theater in collaboration with SUNY Adirondack. Five women at a wedding reception at a Tennessee estate, five bridesmaids share their secrets and find a common bond. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Strand Theatre: 10th Annual BeeGees Fest

What: BeeGees Fest at The Strand Theatre, featuring Doug and Glen Irving, Ray Agnew, Gisella Montanez-Chase and more. $13 tickets.

BeeGees Fest at The Strand Theatre, featuring Doug and Glen Irving, Ray Agnew, Gisella Montanez-Chase and more. $13 tickets. When: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19

7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Nov. 20

Thanksgiving Day Book Parade

What: Annual book parade at City Park. Families and kids are invited to dress up as their favorite book characters and play the part in a parade around the park.

Annual book parade at City Park. Families and kids are invited to dress up as their favorite book characters and play the part in a parade around the park. When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 Where: Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls

The Pastelists Studio First Studio Show and Sale/Reception

What: Studio show and art sale featuring artists Dave Francis, Matt Kestner and Cory Pitkin.

Studio show and art sale featuring artists Dave Francis, Matt Kestner and Cory Pitkin. When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 Where: Sandy Hill Arts Center, 214 Main St., Hudson Falls

Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade

What: 9 th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Greenwich. Food vendors and businesses open during the parade.

9 annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Greenwich. Food vendors and businesses open during the parade. When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 Where: Main and Washington streets, 6 Academy St., Greenwich

Charles R. Wood Theater: Five Women Wearing the Same Dress

What: Theater in collaboration with SUNY Adirondack. Five women at a wedding reception at a Tennessee estate, five bridesmaids share their secrets and find a common bond.

Theater in collaboration with SUNY Adirondack. Five women at a wedding reception at a Tennessee estate, five bridesmaids share their secrets and find a common bond. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Strand Theatre: Royal Scam tribute to Steely Dan

What: Steely Dan tribute band Royal Scam plays a tribute show at The Strand Theatre. $25 admission.

Steely Dan tribute band Royal Scam plays a tribute show at The Strand Theatre. $25 admission. When: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

Park Theater: The Villalobos Brothers

What: Mexican jazz/classical band at The Park Theater. $25-30 admission.

Mexican jazz/classical band at The Park Theater. $25-30 admission. When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 21

Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Dinner in Warrensburg

What: Senior citizens dinner at Warrensburg Firehouse. Reservations required at (518) 623-9766. Dine-in, takeout or delivery.

Senior citizens dinner at Warrensburg Firehouse. Reservations required at (518) 623-9766. Dine-in, takeout or delivery. When: Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21

Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 Where: Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co., 18 Elm St., Warrensburg

South Glens Falls Fire Company Holiday Parade

What: Annual holiday parade held by the South Glens Falls Fire Company. Floats made by members of the local community, with over 50 participating groups and over a dozen floats. Travels down Route 9.

Annual holiday parade held by the South Glens Falls Fire Company. Floats made by members of the local community, with over 50 participating groups and over a dozen floats. Travels down Route 9. When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21

1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 Where: Feeder Dam Road and State Route 9, South Glens Falls

Charles R. Wood Theater: Five Women Wearing the Same Dress

What: Theater in collaboration with SUNY Adirondack. Five women at a wedding reception at a Tennessee estate, five bridesmaids share their secrets and find a common bond.

Theater in collaboration with SUNY Adirondack. Five women at a wedding reception at a Tennessee estate, five bridesmaids share their secrets and find a common bond. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Strand Theatre: Pianist Gioacchino Longobardi