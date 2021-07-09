North Country Weekend Calendar: Washington County art trail cuts a long path

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the North Country Calendar features a long road of artisans through the towns and farmlands of Washington County. The Artisan Trails in Washington County Tour & Trail runs all weekend.

There’s also a Greek festival, and numerous free and paid concerts throughout the weekend. The forecast has some more stormy weather in store Friday, with humidity breaking into the weekend as temperatures staying just below 80.

Artisan Trails in Washington County Tour & Trail Map

What: Artisans and artists dotting a trail through Washington County open their doors for visitors to see their wares. Maps are available at each artist’s location, and a full list of locations across the county can be found online. Organized by Artisan Trails in Washington County, INC.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 9-11 (artist hours may vary)

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 9-11 (artist hours may vary) Where: Across Washington County. Map available online.

12th Annual Adirondack Greek Festival

What: Gyro, souvlaki, baklava and more are available to-go for a celebration of Greek cuisine and culture. Phone orders not accepted.

When: Noon-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 9-10

Noon-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 9-10 Where: St. George Church, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls

Adirondack Thunder player signing celebration

What: The Adirondack will announce player signings for the 2021-22 hockey season at a public event, with Q&A available from team President Jeff Mead, Coach Alex Loh, and any signed players who attend. Cash bar available for those 21 and older.

When: 5:30 p.m. (event starts at 6) Friday, July 9

5:30 p.m. (event starts at 6) Friday, July 9 Where: Bullpen Tavern, 216 Glen St. Second floor, Glens Falls

Fridays at the Lake: Funk Evolution

What: Installment of the Fridays at the Lake Bands & Brews concert series in Shepard Park. Beer and wine garden onsite, no outside alcohol permitted.

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 9

6-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

LDG/50 Concert Series presents: Lettuce

What: Hip-hop/rock group Lettuce plays as part of a concert series running through the summer in the village of Lake George. Shows are pod-style, with audiences separated into 8.5’x8.5’ spaces to encourage social distancing. $40 tickets, must be ordered online. https://adkmusicfest.com/lgd50/

When: 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6) Friday-Saturday, July 9-10

7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6) Friday-Saturday, July 9-10 Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George

Wild Adriatic hosted by Park Theater

What: Area band Wild Adiratic playing at the Crandall Park Bandshell as part of the Park Theater’s Concerts by the Park series. Free admission.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 9

7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 Where: Crandall Park Bandshell, Fire Road, Glens Falls

Draft Horse Parade

What: Washington County Draft Animal Association hosting a parade of horses in Fort Ann.

When: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, July 10

8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, July 10 Where: Fort Ann Central School, 1 Catherine St., Fort Ann

Lake George Library Book Sale

What: Books, DVDs and more items on sale. Masks are required for those not vaccinated.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 10

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 10 Where: Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 9-11 (artist hours may vary)

World Awareness Children’s Museum grand reopening celebration

What: Celebration featuring new Thailand exhibit, with balloons, giveaways and free gifts. Free admission, registration required online.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 10

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 10 Where: World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls

When: Noon-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 9-10

When: 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6) Friday-Saturday, July 9-10

Second Saturday Concerts at Hicks Orchard: Rachelle Garniez

What: Musician Rachelle Garniez performs in Hicks Orchard’s outdoor summer concert series, co-sponsored by Slyboro Ciderhouse and Hudson Valley Wireless. Dinner includes wood-fired pizza, craft cider and beer.

When: 5 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show Saturday, July 10

5 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show Saturday, July 10 Where: Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville

Chestertown Summerfest

What: Live music, food, bounce house, obstacle course and more family fun. VFW Post 5513 will host an open house party. Free admission.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10

5 p.m. Saturday, July 10 Where: Chester Ballfield, Main Street, Chestertown

Glens Falls Dragons vs. Albany Dutchmen

What: Glens Falls baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids. $59 full season ticket.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10

7 p.m. Saturday, July 10 Where: East Field, 175 Dix Avenue, Glens Falls

Taste of SAW

What: Farm-to-table food, all locally sourced. Live music by Big Stone Gap. Raffle tickets for artwork on sale. $35 buffet, art on sale. Hosted by Salem Art Works.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 10

5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 10 Where: Salem Art Works, 19 Cary Lane, Salem

Old Washington County Jail Haunted Nights

What: Haunted tour of Old Washington County Jail. $40 tickets, with VIP tickets for additional hours of ghost hunting.

When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, July 10

8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, July 10 Where: Historic Salem Courthouse, 58 E. Broadway, Salem

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 9-11 (artist hours may vary)

Glens Falls Dragons vs. Amsterdam Mohawks

What: Glens Falls baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids. $59 full season ticket.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11

7 p.m. Sunday, July 11 Where: East Field, 175 Dix Avenue, Glens Falls

Music from Salem 2021 season