North Country Weekend Calendar: Wild Adriatic brings the music back

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hear that? There’s something in tune at The Queensbury Hotel. Wild Adriatic’s Summit Music Festival is back in town, with two days of bands like Let’s Be Leonard, Glass Pony and Seize Atlantis. Go see some music and then visit the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena.

It’s been a chilly week, and the weekend is set to be more of the same. Highs are 48 on Friday, 50 on Saturday and 53 on Sunday. Don’t forget Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday.

Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

Wild Adriatic Presents: The Summit Music Festival

What: The return of Wild Adriatic’s annual music festival at The Queensbury Hotel. Bands include Annie in the Water, Chestnut Grove, Let’s Be Leonard, Glass Pony, Northern Exposure, J Lee White, Seize Atlantis and Wild Adriatic. $25 single-day tickets, $45 weekend pass, $75 VIP pass. Tickets up for purchase online.

The return of Wild Adriatic’s annual music festival at The Queensbury Hotel. Bands include Annie in the Water, Chestnut Grove, Let’s Be Leonard, Glass Pony, Northern Exposure, J Lee White, Seize Atlantis and Wild Adriatic. $25 single-day tickets, $45 weekend pass, $75 VIP pass. Tickets up for purchase online. When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6 Where: The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls

Field of Flags

What: Fort William Henry’s annual lawn of over 7,000 U.S. flags in honor of veterans and active duty military personnel. Flags placed in advance of ceremony on Nov. 12. Each flag has a veteran’s name and branch of service attached. Free to visit.

Fort William Henry’s annual lawn of over 7,000 U.S. flags in honor of veterans and active duty military personnel. Flags placed in advance of ceremony on Nov. 12. Each flag has a veteran’s name and branch of service attached. Free to visit. When: Friday-Friday, Nov. 5-12

Friday-Friday, Nov. 5-12 Where: Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada St., Lake George

Adirondack Stampede Charity Rodeo

What: Return of the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena. An official PRCA rodeo with top and regional contenders. 2-hour show each night. Admission is $20 for adults, $12 for kids and seniors.

Return of the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena. An official PRCA rodeo with top and regional contenders. 2-hour show each night. Admission is $20 for adults, $12 for kids and seniors. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 (1 of 2)

Wild Adriatic Presents: The Summit Music Festival

What: The return of Wild Adriatic’s annual music festival at The Queensbury Hotel. Bands include Annie in the Water, Chestnut Grove, Let’s Be Leonard, Glass Pony, Northern Exposure, J Lee White, Seize Atlantis and Wild Adriatic. $25 single-day tickets, $45 weekend pass, $75 VIP pass. Tickets up for purchase online.

The return of Wild Adriatic’s annual music festival at The Queensbury Hotel. Bands include Annie in the Water, Chestnut Grove, Let’s Be Leonard, Glass Pony, Northern Exposure, J Lee White, Seize Atlantis and Wild Adriatic. $25 single-day tickets, $45 weekend pass, $75 VIP pass. Tickets up for purchase online. When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6 Where: The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls

Field of Flags

What: Fort William Henry’s annual lawn of over 7,000 U.S. flags in honor of veterans and active duty military personnel. Flags placed in advance of ceremony on Nov. 12. Each flag has a veteran’s name and branch of service attached. Free to visit.

Fort William Henry’s annual lawn of over 7,000 U.S. flags in honor of veterans and active duty military personnel. Flags placed in advance of ceremony on Nov. 12. Each flag has a veteran’s name and branch of service attached. Free to visit. When: Friday-Friday, Nov. 5-12

Friday-Friday, Nov. 5-12 Where: Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada St., Lake George

Xmas at the Glen Drive-In

What: Movie night benefitting Operation Santa Claus. Screen 2 at the theater will screen “Elf” and “A Christmas Story.” $10 admission.

Movie night benefitting Operation Santa Claus. Screen 2 at the theater will screen “Elf” and “A Christmas Story.” $10 admission. When: Sunset Saturday, Nov. 6

Sunset Saturday, Nov. 6 Where: The Glen Drive-In Theater, 983 Route 9, Queensbury

Extra Life Games for Charity at Southern Adirondack ReStore

What: Annual Extra Life charity gaming marathon, benefitting the children’s hospital at Albany Medical Center. 24-hour livestream with public community play hours from 6 p.m. Saturday to the end on Sunday morning. Choose from many video and board games to play. Players can win prizes. Donations to the charity are strongly encouraged. Must register in advance online, by phone at (518) 955-7439, or by email at hello@joinedbygaming.com.

Annual Extra Life charity gaming marathon, benefitting the children’s hospital at Albany Medical Center. 24-hour livestream with public community play hours from 6 p.m. Saturday to the end on Sunday morning. Choose from many video and board games to play. Players can win prizes. Donations to the charity are strongly encouraged. Must register in advance online, by phone at (518) 955-7439, or by email at hello@joinedbygaming.com. When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7; Community play hours start at 6 p.m. Saturday.

8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7; Community play hours start at 6 p.m. Saturday. Where: Southern Adirondack ReStore, 1373 Route 9, Fort Edward

Holiday Farm Market “Wool and Wonderment Weekend”

What: Holiday-themed farm market hosted by Lily of the Valley Farm. Features Gotland yarn, CBD products, organics, soaps, and more. Vendors include Sheep in Wool Clothing, Pzoa Organics, Thorn Family Farm, Whistle Wing Prints and Yarnstream.

Holiday-themed farm market hosted by Lily of the Valley Farm. Features Gotland yarn, CBD products, organics, soaps, and more. Vendors include Sheep in Wool Clothing, Pzoa Organics, Thorn Family Farm, Whistle Wing Prints and Yarnstream. When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 Where: Lily of the Valley Farm, 35 Perry Hill Road, Shushan

Saturday, Nov. 6 (2 of 2)

Book signing: Danielle Marie Annette Williams

What: A book signing with author Danielle Marie Annette Williams, author of “The Revolutionary War in the Adirondacks: Raids in the Wilderness.”

A book signing with author Danielle Marie Annette Williams, author of “The Revolutionary War in the Adirondacks: Raids in the Wilderness.” When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 Where: Book Warehouse of Lake George, 1424 Route 9, Suite 15, Lake George

Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now” at the Charles R. Wood Theater

What: Annual ski and snowboard film tracking the winter season across the country. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for entry.

Annual ski and snowboard film tracking the winter season across the country. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for entry. When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Movie night at Lakota’s Farm barn

What: Double feature barn movie night. $5 admission for adults and kids; free for ages 4 and under. Pillows, blankets and lawn chairs encouraged. Snacks and beverages for sale. BYOB not allowed. Dress warm.

Double feature barn movie night. $5 admission for adults and kids; free for ages 4 and under. Pillows, blankets and lawn chairs encouraged. Snacks and beverages for sale. BYOB not allowed. Dress warm. When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

6-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 Where: Lakota’s Farm Weddings and Events, 99 Route 62, Cambridge

Adirondack Stampede Charity Rodeo

What: Return of the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena. An official PRCA rodeo with top and regional contenders. 2-hour show each night. Admission is $20 for adults, $12 for kids and seniors.

Return of the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena. An official PRCA rodeo with top and regional contenders. 2-hour show each night. Admission is $20 for adults, $12 for kids and seniors. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Field of Flags

What: Fort William Henry’s annual lawn of over 7,000 U.S. flags in honor of veterans and active duty military personnel. Flags placed in advance of ceremony on Nov. 12. Each flag has a veteran’s name and branch of service attached. Free to visit.

Fort William Henry’s annual lawn of over 7,000 U.S. flags in honor of veterans and active duty military personnel. Flags placed in advance of ceremony on Nov. 12. Each flag has a veteran’s name and branch of service attached. Free to visit. When: Friday-Friday, Nov. 5-12

Friday-Friday, Nov. 5-12 Where: Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada St., Lake George

Extra Life Games for Charity at Southern Adirondack ReStore

What: Annual Extra Life charity gaming marathon, benefitting the children’s hospital at Albany Medical Center. 24-hour livestream with public community play hours from 6 p.m. Saturday to the end on Sunday morning. Choose from many video and board games to play. Players can win prizes. Donations to the charity are strongly encouraged. Must register in advance online, bu phone at (518) 955-7439, or by email at hello@joinedbygaming.com.

Annual Extra Life charity gaming marathon, benefitting the children’s hospital at Albany Medical Center. 24-hour livestream with public community play hours from 6 p.m. Saturday to the end on Sunday morning. Choose from many video and board games to play. Players can win prizes. Donations to the charity are strongly encouraged. Must register in advance online, bu phone at (518) 955-7439, or by email at hello@joinedbygaming.com. When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7; Community play hours start at 6 p.m. Saturday.

8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7; Community play hours start at 6 p.m. Saturday. Where: Southern Adirondack ReStore, 1373 Route 9, Fort Edward

Holiday Farm Market “Wool and Wonderment Weekend”

What: Holiday-themed farm market hosted by Lily of the Valley Farm. Features Gotland yarn, CBD products, organics, soaps, and more. Vendors include Sheep in Wool Clothing, Pzoa Organics, Thorn Family Farm, Whistle Wing Prints and Yarnstream.

Holiday-themed farm market hosted by Lily of the Valley Farm. Features Gotland yarn, CBD products, organics, soaps, and more. Vendors include Sheep in Wool Clothing, Pzoa Organics, Thorn Family Farm, Whistle Wing Prints and Yarnstream. When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 Where: Lily of the Valley Farm, 35 Perry Hill Road, Shushan

Washington County Young Life Punkin Chuckin Contest