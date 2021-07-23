North Country Weekend Calendar: William Shatner comes to Ticonderoga

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga is celebrating “Trekonderoga 2021” and welcoming William Shatner to celebrate his 90th birthday.

It’s also time for the blueberry festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, stage shows in Glens Falls and Salem, and more. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather before you go.

Friday, July 23, 2021

Trekonderoga 2021

What: Celebrating the 90 th birthday of “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, who will be hosted at Ticonderoga’s original series set tour. Ticketed event. Admission $85, with a $180 package including Shatner’s autograph.

Celebrating the 90 birthday of “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, who will be hosted at Ticonderoga’s original series set tour. Ticketed event. Admission $85, with a $180 package including Shatner’s autograph. When: Friday, July 23-Sunday, July 25

Friday, July 23-Sunday, July 25 Where: Star Trek Original Series Set Tour – Retro Studios, 112 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga

Blueberry Festival at Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market

What: A blueberry-themed day at the weekly Warrensburg farmers market, featuring blueberries, related food and recipes.

A blueberry-themed day at the weekly Warrensburg farmers market, featuring blueberries, related food and recipes. When: 3-6 p.m. Friday, July 23

3-6 p.m. Friday, July 23 Where: Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, River Street, Warrensburg

Smoke Eaters Jamboree

What: Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company hosts a carnival, rides, games, fireworks and food for two nights. Also includes auctions, live music, a clown and a magician.

Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company hosts a carnival, rides, games, fireworks and food for two nights. Also includes auctions, live music, a clown and a magician. When: Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday, July 23; and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24

Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday, July 23; and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 Where: Warrensburg Recreation Field, Library Avenue, Warrensburg

Fridays at the Lake: New York Players

What: Lake George show as part of the Lake Bands & Brews Concert Series at Shepard Park.

Lake George show as part of the Lake Bands & Brews Concert Series at Shepard Park. When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 23

6-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 23 Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

Summer Concert Series: The Sea The Sea

What: Concert in Crandall Park as part of The Park Theater’s summer concert series. Free admission.

Concert in Crandall Park as part of The Park Theater’s summer concert series. Free admission. When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 23

7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 23 Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls

Glens Falls Dragons vs. Amsterdam Mohawks

What: Glens Falls baseball game. Tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for children. $59 season pass.

Glens Falls baseball game. Tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for children. $59 season pass. When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 23

7 p.m. Friday, July 23 Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls

Next to Normal at Fort Salem Theater

What: Performance of a broadway musical centering around a family coping with a mother’s mental health struggles, written by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. Directed by Kyle West, music directed by John Norine Jr. Admission $22-$30.

Performance of a broadway musical centering around a family coping with a mother’s mental health struggles, written by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. Directed by Kyle West, music directed by John Norine Jr. Admission $22-$30. When: 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting Friday, July 23-Saturday, July 24

7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting Friday, July 23-Saturday, July 24 Where: Fart Salem Theater Mainstage, 11 East Broadway, Salem

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Glens Falls Symphony summer concert

What: Glens Falls Symphony’s summer concert, a free outdoor event followed by a fireworks show

Glens Falls Symphony’s summer concert, a free outdoor event followed by a fireworks show When: Saturday, July 24

Saturday, July 24 Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls

Chuck Allen Memorial Pickleball Tournament

What: The inaugural tournament of its kind, benefitting Double H Ranch. Admission is $20 for one event, or $25 for both.

The inaugural tournament of its kind, benefitting Double H Ranch. Admission is $20 for one event, or $25 for both. When: Saturday, July 24: 8:30 a.m. women’s play with 8 a.m. signups, noon men’s play with 11:30 a.m. signups; Sunday, July 25: 8:30 a.m. play (8 a.m. registration) for mixed doubles play

Saturday, July 24: 8:30 a.m. women’s play with 8 a.m. signups, noon men’s play with 11:30 a.m. signups; Sunday, July 25: 8:30 a.m. play (8 a.m. registration) for mixed doubles play Where: Ridge/Jenkinsville Park, 133 Jenkinsville Road, Queensbury

Farm to Fork Bike Tour

What: Biking, curated farm experiences and gourmet local foods through rural Washington County. Routes planned out for various ability levels. Area farm experiences such as apple-picking and cheese making also included. Includes optional guided snack tour rides. More details online: https://www.raceplace.com/events/94101/2021-adirondacks-farm-to-fork-fitness-adventures

Biking, curated farm experiences and gourmet local foods through rural Washington County. Routes planned out for various ability levels. Area farm experiences such as apple-picking and cheese making also included. Includes optional guided snack tour rides. More details online: https://www.raceplace.com/events/94101/2021-adirondacks-farm-to-fork-fitness-adventures When: All day Saturday, July 24; scheduled tour rides at 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

All day Saturday, July 24; scheduled tour rides at 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Where: 691 County Route 30, Salem

Fire Rock Give & Get Lei’d Gold Tournament & Luau

What: Golf tournament with luau. Free admission.

Golf tournament with luau. Free admission. When: 8:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 24

8:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 24 Where: Kingsbury National Golf Club, 111 CR-41, Hudson Falls

Horseshoe and chicken BBQ fundraiser

What: Fundraiser for the Hague Fish & Game Club. Horseshoe games at $5 per person assigned random partners, with cash prizes. Hamburgers and hot dogs for sale during the games, with a $12 BBQ dinner starting at 4 p.m. Hosted by Hague Fish & Game Club.

Fundraiser for the Hague Fish & Game Club. Horseshoe games at $5 per person assigned random partners, with cash prizes. Hamburgers and hot dogs for sale during the games, with a $12 BBQ dinner starting at 4 p.m. Hosted by Hague Fish & Game Club. When: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24

1 p.m. Saturday, July 24 Where: 488 West Hague Road, Hague

Athena Burke at Cambridge Saturday night concerts

What: Hubbard Hall hosts a series of Saturday night concerts with free admission. Blankets and chairs encouraged. Maximum of 100 attendees allowed on the lawn.

Hubbard Hall hosts a series of Saturday night concerts with free admission. Blankets and chairs encouraged. Maximum of 100 attendees allowed on the lawn. When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 24

6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 24 Where: Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education Great Lawn, 25 East Main St., Cambridge

Scrag Mountain Duo at 2021 Nature & Music Summer Festival

What: The Scrag Mountain Duo plays music inspired by nature as part of Bolton Landing’s Nature & Music Summer Festival. $40 admission.

The Scrag Mountain Duo plays music inspired by nature as part of Bolton Landing’s Nature & Music Summer Festival. $40 admission. When: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24

6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24 Where: The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing

Aquanett at Lake George Steamboat Company’s Rockin’ Music Cruise series

What: Aquanett returns to the Lac du Saint Sacrament for the Lake George Steamboat Company’s Rockin’ Music Cruise series.Two hour cruise show followed by dockside party.

Aquanett returns to the Lac du Saint Sacrament for the Lake George Steamboat Company’s Rockin’ Music Cruise series.Two hour cruise show followed by dockside party. When: 9 p.m. boarding, 9:30-11:30 p.m. cruise Saturday, July 24, dockside party until 12:30 a.m.

9 p.m. boarding, 9:30-11:30 p.m. cruise Saturday, July 24, dockside party until 12:30 a.m. Where: Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Marsh with Pond Study Walk at Pember Nature Preserve

What: A nature program and walk at the Pember Nature Preserve in North Hebron, consisting of a guided pond study on South Grimes Hill.

A nature program and walk at the Pember Nature Preserve in North Hebron, consisting of a guided pond study on South Grimes Hill. When: 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25

10 a.m. Sunday, July 25 Where: Pember Nature Preserve, 6937 State Route 22, North Hebron

Adirondack Theatre Festival: Minding Miss Mae Mae

What: A staged play reading as part of the Adirondack Theatre Festival. Playwright Phillip Christian Smith, director Tyrone Henderson and actors invite audiences to get a look into the play’s development. The play tells the story of Barbara’s who works as home health aide for paraplegic Miss Mae Mae when Barbara’s son, Jordan, comes home with a meth addiction, requiring an unconventional intervention. $45 tickets.

A staged play reading as part of the Adirondack Theatre Festival. Playwright Phillip Christian Smith, director Tyrone Henderson and actors invite audiences to get a look into the play’s development. The play tells the story of Barbara’s who works as home health aide for paraplegic Miss Mae Mae when Barbara’s son, Jordan, comes home with a meth addiction, requiring an unconventional intervention. $45 tickets. When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25

2 p.m. Sunday, July 25 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Stallions