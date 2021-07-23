North Country Weekend Calendar: William Shatner comes to Ticonderoga

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga is celebrating “Trekonderoga 2021” and welcoming William Shatner to celebrate his 90th birthday.
It’s also time for the blueberry festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, stage shows in Glens Falls and Salem, and more. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather before you go.
Trekonderoga 2021
- What: Celebrating the 90th birthday of “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, who will be hosted at Ticonderoga’s original series set tour. Ticketed event. Admission $85, with a $180 package including Shatner’s autograph.
- When: Friday, July 23-Sunday, July 25
- Where: Star Trek Original Series Set Tour – Retro Studios, 112 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga
Blueberry Festival at Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market
- What: A blueberry-themed day at the weekly Warrensburg farmers market, featuring blueberries, related food and recipes.
- When: 3-6 p.m. Friday, July 23
- Where: Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, River Street, Warrensburg
Smoke Eaters Jamboree
- What: Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company hosts a carnival, rides, games, fireworks and food for two nights. Also includes auctions, live music, a clown and a magician.
- When: Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday, July 23; and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24
- Where: Warrensburg Recreation Field, Library Avenue, Warrensburg
Fridays at the Lake: New York Players
- What: Lake George show as part of the Lake Bands & Brews Concert Series at Shepard Park.
- When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 23
- Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
Summer Concert Series: The Sea The Sea
- What: Concert in Crandall Park as part of The Park Theater’s summer concert series. Free admission.
- When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 23
- Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls
Glens Falls Dragons vs. Amsterdam Mohawks
- What: Glens Falls baseball game. Tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for children. $59 season pass.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 23
- Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls
Next to Normal at Fort Salem Theater
- What: Performance of a broadway musical centering around a family coping with a mother’s mental health struggles, written by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. Directed by Kyle West, music directed by John Norine Jr. Admission $22-$30.
- When: 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting Friday, July 23-Saturday, July 24
- Where: Fort Salem Theater Mainstage, 11 East Broadway, Salem
Glens Falls Symphony summer concert
- What: Glens Falls Symphony’s summer concert, a free outdoor event followed by a fireworks show
- When: Saturday, July 24
- Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls
Chuck Allen Memorial Pickleball Tournament
- What: The inaugural tournament of its kind, benefitting Double H Ranch. Admission is $20 for one event, or $25 for both.
- When: Saturday, July 24: 8:30 a.m. women’s play with 8 a.m. signups, noon men’s play with 11:30 a.m. signups; Sunday, July 25: 8:30 a.m. play (8 a.m. registration) for mixed doubles play
- Where: Ridge/Jenkinsville Park, 133 Jenkinsville Road, Queensbury
Farm to Fork Bike Tour
- What: Biking, curated farm experiences and gourmet local foods through rural Washington County. Routes planned out for various ability levels. Area farm experiences such as apple-picking and cheese making also included. Includes optional guided snack tour rides. More details online: https://www.raceplace.com/events/94101/2021-adirondacks-farm-to-fork-fitness-adventures
- When: All day Saturday, July 24; scheduled tour rides at 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
- Where: 691 County Route 30, Salem
Fire Rock Give & Get Lei’d Gold Tournament & Luau
- What: Golf tournament with luau. Free admission.
- When: 8:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 24
- Where: Kingsbury National Golf Club, 111 CR-41, Hudson Falls
Horseshoe and chicken BBQ fundraiser
- What: Fundraiser for the Hague Fish & Game Club. Horseshoe games at $5 per person assigned random partners, with cash prizes. Hamburgers and hot dogs for sale during the games, with a $12 BBQ dinner starting at 4 p.m. Hosted by Hague Fish & Game Club.
- When: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24
- Where: 488 West Hague Road, Hague
Athena Burke at Cambridge Saturday night concerts
- What: Hubbard Hall hosts a series of Saturday night concerts with free admission. Blankets and chairs encouraged. Maximum of 100 attendees allowed on the lawn.
- When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 24
- Where: Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education Great Lawn, 25 East Main St., Cambridge
Scrag Mountain Duo at 2021 Nature & Music Summer Festival
- What: The Scrag Mountain Duo plays music inspired by nature as part of Bolton Landing’s Nature & Music Summer Festival. $40 admission.
- When: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24
- Where: The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
Aquanett at Lake George Steamboat Company’s Rockin’ Music Cruise series
- What: Aquanett returns to the Lac du Saint Sacrament for the Lake George Steamboat Company’s Rockin’ Music Cruise series.Two hour cruise show followed by dockside party.
- When: 9 p.m. boarding, 9:30-11:30 p.m. cruise Saturday, July 24, dockside party until 12:30 a.m.
- Where: Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George
Marsh with Pond Study Walk at Pember Nature Preserve
- What: A nature program and walk at the Pember Nature Preserve in North Hebron, consisting of a guided pond study on South Grimes Hill.
- When: 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25
- Where: Pember Nature Preserve, 6937 State Route 22, North Hebron
Adirondack Theatre Festival: Minding Miss Mae Mae
- What: A staged play reading as part of the Adirondack Theatre Festival. Playwright Phillip Christian Smith, director Tyrone Henderson and actors invite audiences to get a look into the play’s development. The play tells the story of Barbara’s who works as home health aide for paraplegic Miss Mae Mae when Barbara’s son, Jordan, comes home with a meth addiction, requiring an unconventional intervention. $45 tickets.
- When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25
- Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls
Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Stallions
- What: Glens Falls baseball game. Tickets cost $5 adults, $3 for kids, $59 season pass.
- When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 25
- Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls