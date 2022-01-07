GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a rumble in the ring this weekend at Cool Insuring Arena. On Saturday, the WWE Supershow is back in Glens Falls for the first time in over two years. Professional wrestlers like Drew McIntyre, who recently spoke to NEWS10 about the match, and Roman Reigns will duke it out at Cool Insuring Arena.
That’s not all. The first full weekend of the new year is a bit on the quiet side, but you can still amp it up at venues like The Strand Theatre, Tannery Pond and The Park Theater. There’s always a show on in the North Country.
Whatever your tastes, it’s a wintery weekend for them. Early snow should halt by midday Friday, with temperatures hitting a high of 32. On Saturday, that number will drop down to around 26, bouncing back to 35 on Sunday with some wintery mix conditions.
Lake George Winterfest
- What: Wristbands give access to restaurant and hotel discounts, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides and winter activities like snowmobiling or cross-country skiing. Runs through the winter.
- When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 7-9, and until March 11
- Where: Lake George
Fish Fry at Lake George American Legion
- What: American Legion Post 374 in the village of Lake George hosts a community fish fry. Chicken tenders also available.
- When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7
- Where: Lake George American Legion Post 374, 3932 Route 9L, Lake George
Adirondack Thunder vs. Maine Mariners
- What: Adirondack Thunder hockey game in Glens Falls, against the visiting Maine Mariners. The arena is also hosting a coat donation drive in collaboration with Fidelis Care.
- When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for season ticket holders, 6 p.m. for the general public; 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Dec. 7
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
Strand Theatre: David Bowie Tribute
- What: The Strand House Band, featuring Alan Dunham, Jonathan Newell, Marc Clayton, Ernie LaRouche and Michael Craner, playing a David Bowie tribute show. $10 admission, cash or check only. Reservations can be made by phone at (518) 832-3484. All attendees must wear masks.
- When: 7:30 – 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7
- Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
Park Theater: The Brit Pack
- What: An authentic British Invasion band visits Glens Falls with a roster of music from artists like The Beatles, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and many more. $25-30 admission.
- When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. showtime Friday, Jan. 7
- Where: Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls
Strand Theatre: Friends Day 2022
- What: Event featuring Newell Prog, Kevin Maynard and Shu. $10 admission, all proceeds benefit the Strand Theatre.
- When: 7 – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8
- Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
WWE Supershow comes to Glens Falls
- What: WWE wrestling returns to Cool Insuring Arena for the first time in over two years. Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and King Woods versus Roman Reigns and Jey and Jimmy Urso. Tickets can be purchased through the arena or the SeatGeek app.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
The Depot: Brunch with Bob in Cambridge
- What: Ryan Leddick plays a folk-rock fusion breakfast show at The Depot.
- When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9
- Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge
Paint & Sip at World Awareness Children’s Museum
- What: It’s penguin day at the World Awareness Children’s Museum’s Paint & Sip series. Local artist Patrice Jarvis-Weber leads the session. Admission is $20 per child/adult duo, plus $5 for each additional child and $10 per additional adult. Call to reserve a spot at (518) 793-2773, ext. 305.
- When: 1 – 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9
- Where: World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls
Strand Theatre: Free Movie Matinee – “Amadeus”
- What: Screening of “Amadeus” for free at the Strand Theatre. All attendees must wear masks.
- When: 2 – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9
- Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
Tannery Pond Center: Dave Maswick and Joel Brown
- What: Live folk rock music at Tannery Pond Center’s Winter Coffeehouse concert series. $15 advance admission, $20 at the door. Refreshments will be onsite courtesy of Izzy’s Market and Deli. Complementary coffee and other beverages. Call the box office at (518) 251-2505, ext. 128.
- When: 3 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9
- Where: Tannery Pond Center, 228 Main St., North Creek
Guided hike at Point au Roche State Park
- What: A guided 2-3 mile hike looking for animal and plant life. All ages and hiking abilities welcome.
- When: 3 – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9
- Where: Point au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Could Road, Plattsburgh