North Country Women’s Leadership Initiative donates funds for foster care youth

Canton: The North Country Women’s Leadership Initiative (NCWLI) recently presented a check to Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County, an affiliate program of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County (CHJC). The funds will be used as part of CHJC’s annual Holiday Appeal to purchase pajamas and books for Foster Care youth, distributed by “Santa” at the youth’s annual Holiday Party.

Fostering Futures provides temporary care for children unable to live with their birth families or guardians. The Program allows children who may have been abused or neglected, and/or have behavioral challenges and special needs, the opportunity to live in a family setting, attend public school and be an active member of the community. To provide support for the needs of the entire family, in addition to 24-hour on-call services and crisis response, extensive training is offered to all Foster Parents. They will work as members of a team of families, social workers, and other professionals to help prepare a child to return to his/her birth family, or to be adopted.

For more information on opening your home and heart to these deserving children, please contact Malissa Hale, SLC Fostering Futures Manager, at (315) 229-3503. Or e-mail Malissa at mhale@nnychildrenshome.com. For more information on CHJC’s Holiday Appeal, please contact Courteney Stepanek, Marketing and Events Coordinator, at (315)777-9601 or email cstepanek@nnychildrenshome.com.