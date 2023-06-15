UPDATE: The North Syracuse School District has released that Smith Road’s lockout has been lifted.

Law enforcement found the man and says there is longer a threat within the area of the school.

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Smith Road Elementary, a North Syracuse District school is on a lockout while State Police search for a man that they believe is suicidal.

Troopers say the man trashed his home, set his car on fire and then ran into the woods behind his house.

All NewsChannel 9 knows is that the man is 45-years-old.

Police do not believe there is a direct threat to any of the students or staff.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as we learn more.