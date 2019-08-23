Northern Credit Union Awards $12,000 in scholarships to seven local graduates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (August 23, 2019) – Northern Credit Union recently awarded $12,000 in scholarships to seven students as part of the 2019 College Scholarship Program done in partnership with the New York Credit Union Association. The program recognizes applicants based on academic achievements, extracurricular and community activities, and the quality of their written essay.

With the cost of higher education on the rise, many students look to scholarships as a way to supplement funds to attend college. This year 45 students from local high schools throughout Jefferson, Lewis, and Southern St. Lawrence County applied.

“A college education provides young people the opportunity to develop important skills in leadership, critical thinking, and technical expertise. These experiences and accomplishments will help guide them in their future career paths,” said Dan St. Hilaire, President and CEO of Northern Credit Union. “We’re honored to provide scholarships to these bright students and wish them well on the next leg of their journey to further their education in the coming weeks.”

Photo Credit, Northern Credit Union, Adams Relationship Center: (From left to right) Bryan Perry, Member Relationship Manager; Niki Robinson, Member Relations; Alexys Gayne, recipient; Monique Rink, Member Relations; and Melissa Broadhurst, Member Relations.

Winners of a $2,000 scholarship are:

Emma Hellinger of Lowville Academy, attending Le Moyne College in Fall 2019.

Alexys Gayne of South Jefferson Central School, attending University of Rochester in Fall 2019.

Julia “Scout” Schwendy of Beaver River Central School, attending Nazareth College in Fall 2019.

Emma Timerman of LaFargeville central School, attending Clarkson University in Fall 2019.

Madeline Timerman of LaFargeville central School, attending Binghamton University in Fall 2019.

Photo Credit, Northern Credit Union, Commerce Relationship Center: (From left to right) Sadie Moran, Member Relations; Dorrine Smith, Member Relations; Emma Timerman, recipient; Dylan Widrick, Member Relations; and Jarah Papin, Member Relations.

Two single installment $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the following students:

Alexis Payne of South Lewis Central School, attending SUNY Cobleskill in Fall 2019.

Anna Metzler of Lowville Academy, attending Middlebury College in Spring 2020.

For more information about the scholarship program, contact Meaghan Strader at mstrader@mynorthern.com or 315.779.3122.

