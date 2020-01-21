Northern Credit Union welcomes LPL Financial Advisor to Northern Financial Services, LLC

WATERTOWN, NY (January 21, 2020) – Northern Credit Union recently welcomed Jonathan Bartholomew as Northern Financial Services’ new Vice President and LPL Financial Advisor.

Jonathan joined Northern Financial Services with more than 16 years of experience in the financial advising industry. In his new role, Jonathan will lead Northern Financial Services’ strategic operations and serve Northern Credit Union’s members as the program’s new LPL Financial Advisor. Jonathan has series 6, 7, 24, 62, 63 and 65 registrations held with LPL Financial.

“We’re excited to provide our credit union members direct access to an LPL Financial Advisor,” said Dan St. Hilaire, President and CEO of Northern Credit Union. “With Jonathan’s leadership and experience, the Credit Union’s members should benefit from personalized planning strategies that may enable their best financial life.”

“I’m excited to join Northern Financial Services and look forward to getting to know each of the Credit Union’s members while working closely with them to provide strategies that put their best interests first,” said Jonathan Bartholomew, Vice President and LPL Financial Advisor of Northern Financial Services.

For more information about Northern Financial Services or for a consultation with Jonathan, call 315.777.8966 or email advice@northernfs.com.

