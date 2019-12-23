Northern New York Community Foundation Makes $35,000 Grant to Food Pantries Across Region

WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation is pleased to provide $35,000 in support to local food pantries and soup kitchens in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The board-approved grant will help strengthen programs and stock shelves at community food pantries, thrift stores and soup kitchens across the tri-county region.

The Community Foundation provides annual support to organizations that operate in partnership with the Food Bank of Central New York, Syracuse. Forty-one organizations are set to receive funding through the latest grant that the Community Foundation Board of Directors approved last week.

For the third year, the Food Bank of Central New York is also continuing a school-based food pantry program at Watertown City School District and Heuvelton Central School.

“Through the support of Community Foundation donors past and present we are pleased that these grants can go to work to immediately help our friends and neighbors across all of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.” said Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “Through our partnership with the Food Bank of Central New York, we can combine additional resources to supply local pantries through the winter months.”

According to the Food Bank of Central New York, one in eight people in Northern and Central New York are classified as “food insecure.” Each dollar local food pantries and soup kitchens spend with the Food Bank can provide enough food for three meals.

Organizations receiving grant support include:

Jefferson County

 Alexandria Bay Food Pantry

 Antwerp Food Pantry

 Cape Vincent Food Pantry

 Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry

 Community Action Planning Council Food Pantry

 Feed Our Vets Food Pantry, Watertown

 Gwen’s Food Pantry, LaFargeville

 Indian River Baptist Church Food Pantry, Philadelphia

 Rohde Center Food Pantry, Adams

 St. Mary’s Church Food Pantry, Evans Mills

 Salvation Army, Watertown

 Theresa Food Pantry

 Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry, Carthage

 Watertown City School District Food Pantry

 Watertown Urban Mission Food Pantry

Lewis County

 Copenhagen Food Pantry

 Croghan Food Pantry

 Harrisville Food Pantry

 Lowville Food Pantry

 New Bremen Food Pantry

 Port Leyden Food Pantry

St. Lawrence County

 Canton Neighborhood Center Food Pantry

 Church and Community Program, Canton

 Christian Fellowship Center Food Pantry, Madrid

 Free Will Meal Program Soup Kitchen, Canton

 Gouverneur Neighborhood Center Food Pantry

 Grasse River Food Pantry, Russell

 Hammond Food Pantry

 Heuvelton Central School Food Pantry

 Massena First United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen

 Massena Neighborhood Center Food Pantry

 Norfolk-Raymondville Food Pantry

 Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center Food Pantry

 Potsdam Neighborhood Center Food Pantry

 Richville Baptist Chapel Food Pantry

 Salvation Army, Massena

 Salvation Army, Ogdensburg

 Salvation Army North Kountry Kitchen, Ogdensburg

 St. Vincent de Paul of Massena Food Pantry

 Tri-Town Community Services Food Pantry, Winthrop

 Waddington Resource Center

About the Northern New York Community Foundation

Since 1929, the Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in improving and enriching

the quality of life for all in communities across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Through strategic partnerships with businesses and organizations, charitable foundations, and generous individual donors, the Community Foundation awards grants and scholarships from an endowment and collection of funds that benefit the community. Its commitment to donors helps individuals achieve their charitable objectives now and for generations to come by preserving legacies of community philanthropy while inspiring others.

The Community Foundation is a resource for local charitable organizations, donors, professional advisors and nonprofit organizations. It also works to bring people together at its permanent home in the Northern New York Philanthropy Center to discuss challenges our communities face and find creative solutions that strengthen the region and make it a great place to live, work, and play.