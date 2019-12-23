Northern New York Community Foundation Makes $35,000 Grant to Food Pantries Across Region

WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation is pleased to provide $35,000 in support to local food pantries and soup kitchens in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The board-approved grant will help strengthen programs and stock shelves at community food pantries, thrift stores and soup kitchens across the tri-county region.
The Community Foundation provides annual support to organizations that operate in partnership with the Food Bank of Central New York, Syracuse. Forty-one organizations are set to receive funding through the latest grant that the Community Foundation Board of Directors approved last week.
For the third year, the Food Bank of Central New York is also continuing a school-based food pantry program at Watertown City School District and Heuvelton Central School.
“Through the support of Community Foundation donors past and present we are pleased that these grants can go to work to immediately help our friends and neighbors across all of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.” said Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “Through our partnership with the Food Bank of Central New York, we can combine additional resources to supply local pantries through the winter months.”
According to the Food Bank of Central New York, one in eight people in Northern and Central New York are classified as “food insecure.” Each dollar local food pantries and soup kitchens spend with the Food Bank can provide enough food for three meals.
Organizations receiving grant support include:
Jefferson County
Alexandria Bay Food Pantry
Antwerp Food Pantry
Cape Vincent Food Pantry
Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry
Community Action Planning Council Food Pantry
Feed Our Vets Food Pantry, Watertown
Gwen’s Food Pantry, LaFargeville
Indian River Baptist Church Food Pantry, Philadelphia
Rohde Center Food Pantry, Adams
St. Mary’s Church Food Pantry, Evans Mills
Salvation Army, Watertown
Theresa Food Pantry
Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry, Carthage
Watertown City School District Food Pantry
Watertown Urban Mission Food Pantry
Lewis County
Copenhagen Food Pantry
Croghan Food Pantry
Harrisville Food Pantry
Lowville Food Pantry
New Bremen Food Pantry
Port Leyden Food Pantry
St. Lawrence County
Canton Neighborhood Center Food Pantry
Church and Community Program, Canton
Christian Fellowship Center Food Pantry, Madrid
Free Will Meal Program Soup Kitchen, Canton
Gouverneur Neighborhood Center Food Pantry
Grasse River Food Pantry, Russell
Hammond Food Pantry
Heuvelton Central School Food Pantry
Massena First United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen
Massena Neighborhood Center Food Pantry
Norfolk-Raymondville Food Pantry
Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center Food Pantry
Potsdam Neighborhood Center Food Pantry
Richville Baptist Chapel Food Pantry
Salvation Army, Massena
Salvation Army, Ogdensburg
Salvation Army North Kountry Kitchen, Ogdensburg
St. Vincent de Paul of Massena Food Pantry
Tri-Town Community Services Food Pantry, Winthrop
Waddington Resource Center
