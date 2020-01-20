NRCIL invites community members to join Systems Advocacy Meeting on February 5

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living (NRCIL) will be holding their next monthly Systems Advocacy Meeting February 5, 2020. The meeting starts at 10:30 at the Lowville office, 5520 Jackson Street, Lowville, New York 13367.
The meeting is a way for community members to learn and share new information regarding legislation and policies that could impact people with disabilities on the local, state and federal level. The meetings are free and open to the public.
Various topics are open for discussion. NRCIL invites community members to be apart of the catalyst for change in New York, and take action toward their common goal of equality for people with disabilities.
For information and accommodations, reach out to Albina E Rennie at (315) 836-3735.
