NYS Homeland Security commissioner speaks on steps state is taking to prevent mass shootings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the wake of deadly shootings this weekend in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner met with reporters on Monday to discuss the measures being taken to prevent similar tragedies in New York.

Commissioner Pat Murphy says law enforcement teams from across the state train at a facility in Central New York. The facility can be arranged to resemble real-life scenarios and settings like a school, library, or religious institution.

The agency also trains and tests local businesses on suspicious activity. Murphy says it’s not necessary to be paranoid, but that you should remain aware and be mindful of your surroundings.

“See something say something, is a program that we run throughout the state and really across the nation,” said Murphy. “Suspicious activity is seen and reported. All of that is followed up on in a meaningful way.”

Murphy says the agency trains almost 60,000 first responders every year through the state’s preparedness and training center.