NYS hung up on whether to okay mobile sports betting

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State is unlikely to approve statewide mobile sports betting anytime soon. Despite a push from lawmakers who favor letting people bet on their phones or laptops, sports betting remains restricted to in-person wagers at Upstate casinos.

Lawmakers say a report on the pros and cons of mobile sports betting was supposed to have been released within the next few weeks but has been delayed until April.

A bill for mobile sports betting in New York passed the Senate, but was not approved in the Assembly, partly because of worries that Governor Cuomo would veto it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

