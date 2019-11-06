NYS hung up on whether to okay mobile sports betting

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State is unlikely to approve statewide mobile sports betting anytime soon. Despite a push from lawmakers who favor letting people bet on their phones or laptops, sports betting remains restricted to in-person wagers at Upstate casinos.

Lawmakers say a report on the pros and cons of mobile sports betting was supposed to have been released within the next few weeks but has been delayed until April.

A bill for mobile sports betting in New York passed the Senate, but was not approved in the Assembly, partly because of worries that Governor Cuomo would veto it.