Will also be available at New York State Fair

ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced on Thursday, August 3 that hunting, trapping, and deer management licenses for the 2023-24 season are now on sale.

“An estimated half a million New Yorkers enjoy hunting each year,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. “Recently expanded hunting opportunities bring even greater excitement to this old tradition. Hunter safety remains DEC’s top priority, and I encourage all hunters venturing afield this season to follow the key principles of hunter safety both on the ground and while in tree stands.”

All first-time hunters, bow hunters, and trappers must pass one or more courses – which are available in-person and online — before purchasing a license. The online course can be accessed at www.hunter-ed.com/newyork and costs $24.95.

Deer management licenses will be available through Sunday, October 1. They are available through the same avenues that regular hunting licenses are; however, they are issued through a random selection process at the point of sale. The chances of obtaining that license remain the same throughout the application period, and are available through the DEC’s website.

The DEC also announced that they will sell the licenses at the DEC’s Aquarium Building at the New York State Fair in Syracuse from Wednesday, August 23 through Monday, September 4. However, only credit and debit card purchases will be available at that time.

Individuals should have the following items when purchasing a license:

Complete contact information (name, address, e-mail address, telephone number)

DEC customer ID number, if applicable

Proof of residency (driver’s license, ID card) with a valid New York State address

A valid credit card if purchasing online

Proof of hunter or trapper education

Licenses can be purchased online at the DEC’s website, at any of the DEC’s license-issuing agents – which can also be found on the DEC’s website – or by telephone at 866-933-2257. People buying a license through the telephone should allow 14 business days to get their license.