Off the Beaten Path: Riverview Orchards

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fall may be over soon, but that doesn’t mean the seasonal treats have to end! This week’s Off the Beaten Path comes from a NEWS10 viewer who insisted I traveled to this small family orchard to try one item: apple cider donuts!

Need to find a special holiday present for a loved one? They carry many local products including eggs, cheese, honey, maple, salsa, dressings, butters, preserves, mixes, candy and gift baskets.

With more than 35 pies on their menu, the holidays keep the small family-owned operation very busy. After selling out pies during Thanksgiving, the team is preparing for the Christmas rush.

It’s not all about pies, Riverview Orchards has a fan following for their apple cider donuts. During peak, they make and sell between 300 and 500 dozen donuts.

If you’re ever driving by and see the flashing light in the window, that’s your sign to pull over! Hot donuts are being made.

Riverview Orchards is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. until Christmas.