BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re a community along Lake George’s waterfront, chances are good you care a good deal about keeping the lake’s water clean. A project to do so just finished over two years of work keeping harmful toxins out of the water, in a way its leaders believe may have never been done before.

The town of Bolton Landing and the FUND for Lake George have spent the last 27 months studying a new bioreactor set up in the town, that uses woodchips to clean water that enters tributaries into the lake. The bioreactor’s job is to remove nitrates, which can lead to harmful algae growth and feed the formation of toxic algal blooms, which have appeared on the lake and decimated water health in other Adirondack water bodies.

The result is 38% fewer nitrates in wastewater that moves from the bioreactor to tributaries. For both the town and the FUND, that’s a success.

“It’s green technology and low-energy,” said Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navinsky. “It’s a great fit with the town.”

Here’s how it works. Bolton Landing wastewater passes into a trench, 20 feet wide and 4 feet deep. That trench is full of woodchips, which are home to bacteria that live off of that wood. That’s not a bad deal for the bacteria, except for one thing they aren’t getting; oxygen.

Starved for oxygen as they are, nitrates in the water become a banquet. The bacteria break those nitrates down, releasing the gas components and consuming the oxygen in order to thrive. It’s a passive treatment process, and much easier to pay for than traditional ones, which can cost millions of dollars.

A successful two years and change later, Bolton Landing is set to expand the operation. The town just received a grant of $246,000 to build two more bioreactors. With the first one taking care of around a third of the nitrates in the water, three should take care of virtually all of them, especially once some kinks from the last 27 months are ironed out.

“That’s where we are right now,” said Bolton Landing Town Supervisor Ron Conover. “Evaluating different issues we had during the operation, and how from an engineering point of view we might be able to design new woodchip filters to address some of these issues.”

One benefit of the woodchips is that they don’t have to be cycled out. They last between 10 and 12 years, as long as the bacteria keep getting fed nitrates. The use of woodchips as a filtering mechanism also creates a possible new avenue for the lumber industry to explore.

“Woodchips aren’t completely inexpensive,” Conover said. “They have commercial applications in landscaping and elsewhere, so there’s a cost. But when you look at the cost of a major, new denitrification element to a more commonly operated) plant, it could easily go over a million dollars.”

The Bolton Landing reactor may be one-of-a-kind, but there are others that led to its implementation. The village of Lake George uses a batch reactor, which accomplishes a lot, but is based more around equipment that has to be maintained.

Now that the woodchip method has been found to be a success, it isn’t just Bolton Landing that’s likely to end up with more. the FUND for Lake George is already in communication with other communities that are interested in building reactors of their own. Even somewhere like the village of Lake George might have too high a demand to use the reactor effectively, but the Adirondack Park is full of communities that could make endless use of it to keep local lakes cleaner and safer.

“For these smaller North Country communities, that have wastewater plants that are 60 or 70 years old and are missing technology, this is a good fit. It’s not a large area demand – maybe 20-by-100 feet – and you can have a couple of those. I think it could be really beneficial to those communities,” Navitsky said.

The FUND has only started putting the information out, but has already made presentations to Lake Champlain and several magazines in the industry. They’ll be presenting to the Lake George Park Commission and Adirondack Park Commission in the future.

A visit to Bolton Landing to see the bioreactor would only show you a field and some exposed pipe. However, when the next two reactors are built there, the FUND hopes to film and document the process.