Oneida County Board of Elections Commissioners discuss voting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Election day is right around the corner and the Oneida County Board of Elections Commissioners talked to us about what voters need to know this election season.

“We just want everyone to come out and vote. absolutely we want everyone to know that we’re committed to putting the voters first we want them to feel comfortable with the process and to vote whichever form they feel comfortable,” said Nicole D. Shortell, the Republican Commissioner, and Sarah F. Bormann the Democratic Commissioner.

For those looking to vote by absentee ballot, the deadline to sign up is coming up on Monday. However, this is just the deadline for them to be able to mail it back, voters can still be issued an absentee ballot, but the voter or a designated representative must pick it up. The Democratic Commissioner explains the various reasons why one may apply for an absentee ballot.

“We’re still allowing like last year that if you’re feeling its safer because of COVID to stay home and vote by mail that’s a valid excuse to ask for a regular absentee ballot and temporary illness is the option on the form. but often its because people are out of town or they’re snow birds or they’re disabled,” said Bormann.

Another option for voters is early voting. this starts on October 23rd and lasts until October 31st.

“The three locations that we have now are MVCC, the senior center and the New Hartford Town Offices. Weekend hours are from 10 am to 3 pm most of the locations except for New Hartford are 10 to 6 during the week New Hartford is 10 to 8.

And when it comes to voting, the commissioners want to remind the public to turn over their ballot, where there will be five statewide propositions, and a local proposition for those in Whitestown. For detailed information about the propositions voters can visit www.ocgovboe.net.

“There’s lot more details than just the question on the back of the ballot. And if they do have questions they can call either Sarah or I and reach out to us and we will cladly sit down and explain propositions to them,” said the commissioners.