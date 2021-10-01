Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 1st

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 30.

  • 123 new positive cases, 26,585 total.
  • 1,051 active positive cases.
  • 4% positivity rate.
  • 1 new COVID-19-related death, 475 total.
  • 2,050 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 42 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 28 unvaccinated/14 vaccinated
    • 28 at MVHS
    • 7 at Rome Health
    • 7 out of county
      • 13 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 10 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
  • 0-11 years old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • 50-59 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
  • 60-69 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
  • 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
  • 80-89 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

