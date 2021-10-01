Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 1st

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 30.
- 123 new positive cases, 26,585 total.
- 1,051 active positive cases.
- 4% positivity rate.
- 1 new COVID-19-related death, 475 total.
- 2,050 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 42 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 28 unvaccinated/14 vaccinated
- 28 at MVHS
- 7 at Rome Health
- 7 out of county
- 13 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 10 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 0-11 years old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.