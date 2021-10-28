Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol comments on consequences of NYS ‘Bail Reform Law’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The negative effects of New York State Bail Reform are being felt right here in Oneida County.

A Texas man was arraigned three times in separate court cases within 24 hours and was released without posting bail for any of the charges.

“This reform has failed, it has failed us,” Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. “It has failed us time and time again and we really need to look at this. “We predicted it was going to be bad, we said our communities were going to be less safe, and to be honest with you we didn’t realize how bad it was really going to be.”

Bryan Salazar, 25, of Del Rio Texas, was charged on Monday, Oct 25, with Burglary in the 3rd degree in the Town of Whitestown, Grand Larceny in the 4th degree in the City of Oswego, and charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree again in the Village of Whitesboro. On Tuesday Salazar was released from Oneida County Centralized Arraignment at Oneida County Jail, ten minutes after his release he entered a construction office in Whitestown and stole items, he was charged with Burglary in the third degree a Class D felony.

“Walks out of the jail, ten minutes away from the jail he commits a fourth felony,” Maciol explains. “Another burglary luckily our patrol deputies were able to take this individual into custody.”

The Oneida County Attorney’s office filed a motion requesting a judge to set bail due to the fact that Salazar had been released without bail on several other felonies, the judge granted the request, and bail was set at $10,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

The case will proceed to a felony exam which is scheduled for Friday in the Town of Whitestown court to determine if Salazar can continue to be held pending Grand Jury action.