OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher from CiTi BOCES in Oswego was arrested after allegedly stealing $3000 from the school.

72-year-old William J. Fisher from Fulton, was arrested by New York State Police in Pulaski on Wednesday, August 9, on charges of Grand Larceny, Falsifying Business records and more.

According to State Police, Fisher worked for CiTi BOCES in the town of Mexico and during an internal audit, CiTi BOCES found discrepancies with Fisher’s time sheets.

CiTi BOCES immediately notified the New York State Police, who in turn, contacted the NYS Comptroller’s office to partner in the investigation.

According to CiTi BOCES, Fisher was required to meet with students for tutoring sessions and provide them with work packets from January through September of 2022. Through the NYSP’s investigation, Fisher did not provide these sessions to at least three students during this time and instead submitted false timesheets to be paid for sessions that never occurred.

Fisher was allegedly paid at least $4,409 for the non-existent sessions which he was not entitled to, based upon his deception.

During the course of the investigation, Fisher was hired by the Oswego Central School District but has since been suspended.

Fisher was arrested and charged with the following:

(1) count of Grand Larceny 3 rd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony (3) counts of Falsifying Business records 1 st degree, class “E” felony

degree, class “E” felony (1) count of Corrupting the Government 4th degree, class “E” felony

Fisher was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and is due back in court on August 22, 2023.