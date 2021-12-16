OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Between Friday, December 17, and Thursday, December 23, Oswego City School District will transition to virtual instruction, according to the Superintendent of Schools, Mathis Calvin III.

According to Calvin, the school district implemented this change because of staffing shortages and a rise of COVID-19 cases across the district. The district plans to follow their reopening plan outlined earlier this year. You can also find details provided by Calvin regarding this transition below.

Schedules

During this temporary transition, all remote learning schedules will mirror the schedules used each day in Oswego City School District schools. The district asks that parents or guardians have their middle school and high school students online from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and elementary school students online from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Meals

The district will continue to provide meals for students during this transition. The schools will send home meals with students for Friday, December 17, on the afternoon of December 16. On Monday, December 20, and Wednesday, December 22, parents or guardians can pick up two days worth of meals at the middle school parking lot between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The district will also provide an option for delivery which requires this form to be filled out by Friday, December 17.

Athletics and Extracurriculars

The district will reschedule all athletic contests and practices that would normally take place between December 20 and December 26. The district also anticipates that all athletics will restart December 27 and, if this date changes, the district will contact all athletic participants.

Remote delivery for extracurriculars will begin Friday, December 17. This includes all remaining music concerts, including the high school choral, orchestra, and band concerts. The district plans to work with the music department in the near future to also deliver these concerts to the entire community.

CiTi and Out-of-District Programs

Transportation will continue for all students who attend CiTi or out-of-district programs each day. This includes all CTE programs, P-TECH, STRIVE, CARE, Bridges, CTE Advantage, Project Explore, and all other out-of-district special education programs. Synergy students will continue to receive their program virtually, as they have done throughout the year.

Special Education, Related Services, English Language Learners, and 504 Accommodations

The district will continue to provide all special education, related services, and 504 accommodations to students who need them throughout this transition. If parents or guardians have any questions, they should contact their child’s classroom teacher or principal.

Technology

If parents or guardians have questions regarding their child’s assigned Chromebook, the district asks that you reach out directly to your child’s school. If a parent or guardian needs assistance securing a hot spot, they should call the technology department at (315) 341-2051.

The district understands the implications of this temporary transition for the entire community. Unfortunately, operational challenges and the rapid spread of COVID-19 necessitated this change. It is the district’s goal to return students to in-person learning as soon as possible.