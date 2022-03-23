Onondaga County DA cautions others "not to jump to any conclusions" that county ignored Jordan's case

(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Legislature has called a special meeting for this Thursday, nearly one week after the arrest of Jordan Brooks’ parents for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Jordan, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, was restricted to a wheelchair and required significant care when it came to eating, bathing, and going to the bathroom.

At the time of his death, documentation obtained by law enforcement, medical providers and the medical examiner say Jordan weighed only 55 pounds.

A Child Fatality Report, conducted by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in November 2021, six months after Jordan’s death, concludes Jordan was last seen in-person by a pediatrician in September 2020, where he reportedly weighed 114 pounds, according to his mother.

Although Jordan was considered to be “medically fragile,” there were no recent records to show Jordan was seen by a doctor in the month’s leading up to his death.

Following the autopsy, documentation revealed in this report shows Jordan suffered from bedsores covering his body, some of which were so severe, his bones were exposed through his skin, the most prominent being his tailbone. Hardware from his hip implant was also exposed through the skin and open.

Photos taken by law enforcement showed Jordan’s back was also red and bleeding and sores covered his buttocks. They describe his body as appearing “emaciated.”

Jordan’s wheelchair was also covered in urine, with the seat cushion black and covered in mold.

According to that Child Fatality Report, DSS had its last in-person visit with Jordan on April 9, 2021, 30 days before he died.

“During all interactions, (Jordan) was fully clothed and no concerns regarding his health or appearance were documented. OCDSS unfounded and closed the case.”

Jim Weatherup, the Oswego County Legislature Chairman released a pre-recorded video, it reads in part:

“We are reviewing law enforcements court filings and comparing them to DSS records as required by New York State law. DSS is also in the process of determining if further public release of confidential information would potentially pose harm to Jordan’s sibling.” Jim Weatherup, Oswego County Legislature Chairman

On Monday, NewsChannel 9 told you that the Liverpool Central School District filed five complaints with the Onondaga County Department of Social Services when Jordan was a student at Chestnut Hill Elementary School and Chestnut Hill Middle School.

The Onondaga County District Attorney’s office is now reviewing records related to the case. On Tuesday, Bill Fitzpatrick released a statement on Tuesday, saying:

“I would caution people not to jump to any conclusions as I have seen nothing to date to suggest the child’s needs were ignored in Onondaga County and in fact the complaints were addressed.” Bill Fitzpatrick, Onondaga County District Attorney

The community is coming together to remember Jordan. A vigil is planned for this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of Mexico High School. All are welcome.