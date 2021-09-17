Oswego Speedway transformation underway for Super DIRT Week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In what has become a September tradition for the past several years, the Oswego Speedway is undergoing a transition.

Thursday morning, clay began getting dropped on the 5/8ths mile asphalt oval in preparation for Super DIRT Week.

Clay getting ready to be dropped onto the Oswego Speedway – courtesy DIRT motorsports

The event was canceled in October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event will take place in Oswego from October 6 – October 10. The week wraps up with the running of the Billy Whitaker Cars 200 at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 10 for the Super DIRTcar series.