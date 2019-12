(Watertown, NY) – The Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Allison F. Gorham has been selected as the 2019 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award recipient. This is the 68th annual Shapiro award proudly presented by the Greater Watertown–North Country Chamber of Commerce.

The award was established by Arnold I. Shapiro to honor the memory of his father, a long-time business leader in the community. A director of the Chamber at the time of his father’s passing in 1952, Mr. Shapiro sensed a need in Watertown for a symbolic annual recognition of exceptional leadership on behalf of our city. Over the years, the award has been presented to many deserving individuals for their contributions and service to our community.