Phase II Utica Prosperity Initiative to start with Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica received $20 million in community investment funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Today, he announced one of the projects of Phase Two of the Utica Prosperity Initiative.

Mayor Palmieri announced the second phase of his Utica prosperity initiative today, which starts with the expansion of the Utica Zoo Welcome Center.

“Two million dollars to the Welcoming Center, this is just the stepping stone of creating this jewel along the parkway,” said Mayor of Utica, Robert Palmieri.

Executive Director of the Utica Zoo Andria Heath says that this will be a multipurpose building that will allow them to add new experiences to the zoo, and it will be the place that lets people know they have arrived at this regional destination.

“We will have an enlarged sense of admission, a membership kiosk, greeting a place for classes, events the gift shop and revenue center will be enlarged public restrooms,” said Heath.

This expansion will create more programs, which will bring in more revenue and allow them to bring more exhibits to the zoo as well as bring in a number of new jobs as well.

“It will because with increase opportunities for education programs even custodial gift shop attendants animal care we have an expansion of our workplace right now and we have jobs right now where we are increasing our numbers,” said Heath.-

Mayor Palmieri will implement the funding for the next phase two projects after the Utica Prosperity Initiative is presented to the Board of Estimate and Apportionment on November 1st for formal approval.