LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Americade motorcycle festival roared into action on Tuesday.

The festival brings thousands of riders to the Lake George area to ride the roads, and enjoy the lake. According to organizer Christian Dutcher, riders are feeling more ready to come out again than ever – and more than the off-season Americade in 2021.

On Tuesday, that enthusiasm looked like free bike checks, breakfasts and coffees for riders who wanted them, and guided rides to get newcomers going. See photos from Tuesday, to be updated into Americade week:

Americade’s schedule features a large host of events, running through to Saturday. In addition to scheduled rides, dozens of vendors and live music in Shepard Park, the festival also features sunset dinner cruises by the Lake George Steamboat Company; a veterans cruise from 5:30 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday; fireworks at 8 p.m. Friday night; comedy shows on Saturday and Wednesday nights; sessions with featured motorcyclists Alonzo Bodden and Hayley Bell; a biker fashion show; and a special charity ride on Saturday benefitting children with brain tumors.