GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A delicious tradition returned downtown on Wednesday, closing off downtown Glen Street and creeping onto some other streets near the roundabout.

Take a Bite is a weekly festival, set to run every Wednesday from July 7 to Aug. 25. A rotating group of area restaurants set up booths to sell small fare, with live music in town to entertain.

Around a dozen businesses had tables out on Wednesday, from tacos to sandwiches and much more.