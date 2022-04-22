Plattsburgh, NY – The City of Plattsburgh says it’s advancing plans for a paid parking system in the downtown district as well as at City Beach.

The city wants to add metered parking to 6 downtown lots: the southern half of the Durkee

Street parking lot, the Arnie Pavone lot, the Broad Street lot, the Court Street lot, the City Hall Place lot, and the public sections of the Clinton County Government Center.

On-street parking will remain free but will be subject to a two-hour time limit. In addition the northern half of the Durkee Street lot will remain free with a two-hour limit.

The fee structure being recommended to Plattsburgh Common Council includes a $1.00 hourly fee and a $7.25 daily fee. A limited number of quarterly and annual parking permits will be available and priority access will be given to those who live and/or work downtown.

The proposed enforcement hours for paid parking downtown are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday except holidays.

Source: City of Plattsburgh

The City of Plattsburgh also wants to add multi-space parking kiosks at City Beach in Plattsburgh replacing the beach’s entry booth. The areas subject to paid parking are those parking areas between the

Crete Center and the beach. The Dog Park and Crete Center Parking lots will remain free.

The fee structure being recommended to the Council includes a $2.50 hourly fee, a $18 daily fee, and a $30

seasonal permit fee. Paid parking would be enforced at the beach from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

All fee structures will need to be approved by the Common Council.