SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – One person has died in a house fire on the far west side of the City of Syracuse, Syracuse Police confirm to NewsChannel 9.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds would not confirm any deaths.

The fire started at a home on 119 Olive Street just before 8:30 a.m. Monday and spread to 119.5 Olive Street, the chief said. This is the neighborhood just behind Twin Trees Too, near the border with the Village of Solvay.

RIGHT NOW: @syracuseFD working a fire on Olive Street. The fire has spread to a neighboring home. More as I get it… pic.twitter.com/Hqt4PMx5ZK — Ryan Dean (@RyanDeanTV) May 9, 2022

Firefighters may have been slightly delayed by the information initially called into 911. The fire chief says only an investigatory crew was dispatched, based on what the caller said, until the 911 call-taker heard active smoke detector alarms in the background and upgraded the response.

When fire crews arrived, some people had gotten out of the homes on their own and others were trapped inside. Fire investigators are getting conflicting information regarding how many people were at home when the fire started. The chief said either nine or ten, at this point.

The fire chief said his firefighters responded to a “chaotic” scene, including live electric wires down from poles overhead. An initial hose run into the home had a hole burned into it, which the chief called “one of the most dangerous things we face.”

The fire is still under investigation and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Editorial note: An earlier edition of this report referred to this address as being in the Village of Solvay. The address is in the City of Syracuse.