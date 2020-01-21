Public opinion of Cuomo is up, but nearly half of NYS opposes bail reform

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the media in New York. New York’s Democratic governor wants neighboring states to work together on recreational marijuana policies that also address vaping products. Gov. Cuomo is set to travel to Connecticut Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, to meet with the state’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, we’re getting a clearer picture of what New Yorkers think of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s policies and the direction he’s taking the state.

A new Sienna Poll was released, with New Yorkers’ opinions on a dozen proposals announced in Cuomo’s State of the State address from earlier this month.

One of the big topics discussed in the poll was the controversial bail reform law that took effect in 2020.

Although at least 2/3 of voters are in support of 11 of Cuomo’s State of the State proposals, nearly half of those surveyed are against the new bail reform law.

Specifically, 49 percent said the new law was bad for the state, 37 percent were in favor of it and 10 percent didn’t have an opinion.

The Siena College poll was conducted from January 11 through the 16th by telephone calls to 814 New York State registered voters.

The new law eliminates cash bail for most non-violent crimes.

Those in favor of the law say being accused of a crime doesn’t make you guilty and money should not determine whether or not you remain in jail.

But critics say not allowing a judge to consider bail prevents them from deciding whether or not an individual poses a threat to their community prior to release.

Some believe the law is putting the public at risk.

Overall, the public opinion of Cuomo has turned from negative to favorable.

This past November, his favorability rating was 44 percent, but that has jumped up to 49 percent, with 45 percent in disapproval.

Cuomo’s job performance rating also jumped up, going from 35 percent in favor in November to 41 percent now.

“In the last year, the Governor’s favorability has been up and down – half the months a little above water and half a little below water. Right now, a plurality of voters say they view Cuomo favorably, including more than two-thirds of Democrats. However, he’s viewed unfavorably by 51 percent of independents and 80 percent of Republicans,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “The boost in his favorability rating and the even bigger bump in his job performance rating – which still resides in negative territory – are a thank you from voters to kick off the new year.

The Governor will unveil his executive budget proposal in Albany at 1 p.m. The budget is due in April.

