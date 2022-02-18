(UPDATE) — At 10:30 a.m. on February 18, Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe confirmed that the water leak was repaired at 6:20 Friday morning, and the water was turned on.

The water in the system will undergo testing through the weekend and until further notice, people who use the Pulaski water system are asked to boil their water.

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The village of Pulaski water system has been temporarily turned off so the Department of Public Works can isolate a leak.

Mayor Jan Tighe declared a state of emergency Thursday night after a water main break.

This is an update to an earlier story about a boil water advisory that was initially posted.

The mayor says the water system needs to be turned off and allowed to drain for several hours so the leak can be isolated and repaired.

The water outage is expected to last for several hours.

The village of Pulaski will remain under a boil water advisory until further notice.