CLAYTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were injured in a crash on State Route 12 in Clayton, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, a Jefferson County Sherriff’s Deputy witnessed a vehicle driving at an excessive speed on the shoulder of the road on State Route 12 Southbound.

The Deputy attempted to turn around and make a traffic stop, but the driver, Caylen Churchill, continued along in his Chevrolet Silverado, passing multiple vehicles.

Less than 1 mile after the deputy witnessed Churchill speeding by, Churchill attempted to make a left turn onto County Route 181, but crashed into a utility pole.

Churchill then fled the scene on foot as the Deputy had to attend to a seriously injured passenger, Dane Matthews. Churchill was later detained “a short distance” away from the accident scene, said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthews was flown to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital and is still hospitalized. Churchill was transported to River Hospital for his injuries and was later released.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.