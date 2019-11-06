Registration open for JCC winter session

This winter catch a class, not a cold at Jefferson Community College (JCC)! Registration is open for winter session courses that begin December 16, 2019 online and January 2, 2020 on campus. All winter classes wrap up by January 17, 2020.

Winter session is a great opportunity for students to earn up to 6 college credits to get ahead on their next semester, shorten their time to graduation or repeat a course. Additionally, students in need of maintaining their annual college credit requirements to keep their NYS Excelsior Scholarship will find winter session helpful. Anyone may take a winter class at JCC. A winter course listing is available online.

Non-JCC students interested in registering for a winter course should contact JCC Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437. Current JCC students may register directly online. Financial aid may be available for current JCC students based on eligibility and students should contact Enrollment Services, 315-786-2437, to inquire.

Winter Session at JCC:

• 5-week online classes: December 16, 2019 – January 17, 2020

• 2-week classes held on campus: January 2, 2020 – January 17, 2020