Rent reform impact on Upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New rent control laws passed through the New York State Legislature this session.

While the biggest impact is on New York City, the new law will also reach into Upstate New York.

The reforms add new protections for upstate renters. Security deposits will be limited to one month’s rent, and it will be easier for tenants to get those deposits back.

“There needs to be protection for tenants, too,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said. “It’s like anything else where people are paying very, you know, very substantial rents, which are understandable given the economy.”

There will also be a cap on rent for the 200,000 mobile homes across upstate. That rent increase will be capped at three percent.