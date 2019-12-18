River Hospital, Upstate Medical University to pursue clinical affiliation

(Alexandria Bay, NY) – River Hospital in Alexandria Bay and Upstate Medical University in Syracuse announced that they are pursuing a clinical affiliation.

The affiliation would include both institutions working together on numerous efforts aimed at developing clinical programs that promote prevention, wellness and continuity of care, throughout the River Communities.

“Upstate is pleased to be developing this relationship with River Hospital,” said Robert Corona, DO, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Upstate University Hospital. “As the region’s only academic medical center, Upstate stands ready to collaborate with River Hospital in meeting the needs of the patients and advancing healthcare delivery in the North Country.”

River Hospital and Upstate have been working collaboratively to enhance service delivery in the North Country for several years. This relationship has proven essential to Rivers’ expansion of critical services, such as telehealth and onsite specialty resources.

“Expanding our partnership with Upstate is a natural next step that furthers our collective efforts toward sustainable, community based healthcare,” said River Hospitals Chief Executive Officer, Emily Mastaler, MA, MBA. “River is committed to cultivating partnerships that prioritize the provision of exceptional care in the communities in which our patients live. We are truly excited for this opportunity to partner with Upstate in a manner that makes that possible in new and creative ways.”

River Hospital’s affiliation agreement with Crouse Health expired as of December 12, 2019. River will continue its strong affiliation with Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center under the North Star Health Alliance, formed in 2015.