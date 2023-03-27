OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sure sign that we’re climbing out of the depths of winter; Rudy’s in Oswego will open on Wednesday, March 29.

The news was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page earlier this month.

Their hours of operation for the months of April and May include:

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It is cautioned that those hours are subject to change.

Rudy’s is hiring

The popular eatery is also looking for full and part-time line cooks. If you’re interested in this, you can reach them by leaving a Facebook message.