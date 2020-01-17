Salmon Run Mall releases annual Community Report

(Watertown, NY) Salmon Run Mall today released its 2019 Community Report highlighting the results of the Center’s collaboration with nonprofit organizations from around the North Country over the past year. The Community Report is available HERE.

In 2019, Salmon Run Mall hosted over 100 nonprofit events and partnered with 28 different local organizations that utilized the Center for fundraising and awareness campaigns.

“We truly appreciate our partnership with the Salmon Run Mall,” stated Don Boshart, Senior Community Development Manager, American Cancer Society. “Your generosity allows us to fundraise for the American Cancer Society’s signature event, Relay for Life.” Each year up to 35 Relay Teams take turns in shifts, wrapping gifts for donations. The American Cancer Society has partnered with the mall for the past 20 years, raising an average of $10,000 each year.

“The Salmon Run Mall provides opportunities for local nonprofits to get involved in existing events being held at the mall or by hosting your own,” states Kristin LaClair, Director, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “CMN has worked closely with Salmon Run Mall for several years raising funds and awareness for our organization. We truly appreciate their dedication to making each event special for the children in our community.”

Salmon Run Mall is pleased to work with all not-for-profit organizations, whether a tabling opportunity for fundraising or awareness campaigns or a large event in the common area. Organizations that are interested in partnering with Salmon Run Mall may visit www.shopsalmonrunmall.com/eventspace to start the application process or call 315-788-9210.

