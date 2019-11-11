Samaritan to unveil new Women’s Wellness and Breast Care location

Samaritan Medical Center will host a Ribbon Cutting and Open House at its new Women’s Wellness and Breast Care location from 4:00-7:00 PM on November 13th, 2019.

Located in the Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza, 1575 Washington St., the new location is unlike anything in this area. It combines many services to make the most of a patient’s appointment and time.

When it officially opens in late November, the new Women’s Wellness and Breast Care office will offer the following services and more:

Obstetric care for all your pregnancy needs, including high-risk pregnancy care

Gynecology services, including annual exams, fertility, robotics and surgical procedures

Full breast (imaging) services, including ultrasounds, dense breast imaging, mammography and stereotactic

Radiologist and breast surgeon on site

3D/4D ultrasound services

Bone density scanning

Lab and x-ray services

Genetic Cancer Screening services through our partner, Cancer IQ

The Women’s Wellness and Breast Care location will consolidate services and providers from Woman to Woman, 1575 Washington St., A Women’s Perspective OB/GYN and Summit Lab and Imaging Center, both at 22567 Summit Drive. These three sites will be closing in their current locations once Women’s Wellness and Breast Care opens.

Tours of the new facility will be available after remarks from stakeholders and the ribbon cutting.