Samaritan welcomes new Chief Financial Officer

Watertown, New York — Samaritan is pleased to welcome Maxine A. Briggs, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), to Samaritan’s administration and senior leadership team. Briggs brings over 13 years of healthcare experience and 24 years of accounting knowledge to the position.

Prior to joining Samaritan, Briggs served at the Health System Controller for the St. Lawrence Health System since September 2018 and Hospital Controller for Canton-Potsdam Hospital from March 2008 until September 2018. In these roles she provided daily oversight and leadership to many hospital accounting processes, strategic financial direction to the systems, implemented benchmarking tools based upon best practices, directed revenue cycle growth, improved denial claims management and more.

“We are pleased to welcome Maxine to the leadership team at Samaritan,” says Tom Carman, President and CEO of Samaritan Medical Center. “Her strong financial background and understanding of healthcare’s financial challenges will serve us well. We look forward to her leadership and guidance as we continue to build the financial stability we have been fortunate to maintain for several years. This stability is vital to the families we care for.”

Briggs has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from SUNY Canton and began her employment at Samaritan on Monday, August 5, 2019. Briggs replaces Paul A. Kraeger who served Samaritan for 38 years.