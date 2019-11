Watertown – The Samaritan Coffeen St. Lab and X-ray Center, located at 1213 Coffeen St., Watertown, is closed to walk-in patients due to internet connectivity issues.

This does not impact Watertown Urgent Care patients.

Please visit www.samaritanhealth.com for updates when the location will be fully operational to all patients, it could be a few days.

If you have any questions, please call the Coffeen St. Lab and X-ray Center at 315-755-2140. Thank you for your patience.