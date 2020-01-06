Samaritan’s Dr. Deana E. Paley inducted as American College of Osteopathic Surgeons Fellow

The American College of Osteopathic Surgeons (ACOS) inducted Samaritan Medical Center’s Deana E. Paley, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive osteopathic surgeon, as a Fellow (FACOS) in October 2019.

The designation of Fellow is determined by recognition of a doctor’s board certification, as well as voluntary activities and services to advance osteopathic medicine and surgery. Those who earn the FACOS designation have demonstrated their commitment to the practice of surgery; surgical teaching; authorship of professional papers; participation in local, state, and national osteopathic organizations; and adherence to the professional and ethical standards established by the ACOS and the American Osteopathic Association.

Dr. Paley earned her osteopathic medical degree from NOVA Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She completed her internship and general surgery residency at Peninsula Hospital in Far Rockaway, NY, and her plastic surgery fellowship in St. Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY.

Dr. Paley offers a wide variety of plastic and reconstructive services that include, but are not limited to: breast reconstruction; post-trauma reconstruction for face and body; mole, lesion, and scar excisions with reconstruction; liposuction; abdominoplasty; breast augmentation, reduction and lift; botox/dysport for wrinkle control; and face reshaping and correction.

Dr. Paley is accepting new patients and her office is located at 629 Washington St. Her office can be reached at 315-755-3560.

Dr. Paley resides in Watertown and in her spare time enjoys reading, traveling, and family activities.

In addition to her involvement with ACOS, she is a member of American Medical Association, American Osteopathic Association, and American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

The American College of Osteopathic Surgeons is the primary advocate for the osteopathic surgical profession, representing more than 3,100 surgeons and surgical residents, and 3,200 medical students nationwide.