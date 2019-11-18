Sawyer Community Fund helps make key improvements in Erwin Park

BOONVILLE — Two recent grants awarded from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation will go a long way to improve a centerpiece of community in the village.

A $4,000 grant to the Village of Boonville will help purchase inclusive playground equipment at Erwin Park. Installation of a wheelchair swing and interactive play station for all residents to use will be valuable additions to the playground and enhance general quality of life in the community.

Meanwhile, a $2,000 grant was awarded to support the Friends of Erwin Park initiative to help with the first stage of a master renewal project at the park. The first phase is the installation of a splash pad. Friends of Erwin Park was established in March to collaborate with the village on the master plan. Twenty-six proposed improvements have been developed and fundraising will take place to support the projects over a series of years.

Boonville officials recently visited the park to show hoe the recent awards will help enhance a key asset for all who live in the area.

The awards are two of 11 made this year from the Sawyer Community Fund to support programs and projects that broadly impact the quality of life for residents in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville.

The Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund was established in 2018 as a geographic- specific fund to support programs, projects and initiatives that broadly impact and enhance the quality of life in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville in perpetuity. The Sawyers were passionate about the quality of life in their community, participating in many community activities and volunteering for several local organizations. Through the community fund, the Sawyer family established a lasting charitable resource that will positively impact these communities forever.

The application for the next grant cycle for funding from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund will be available in February 2020.

About Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer

Mr. and Mrs. Sawyer participated in many community events and activities through the years and served on local boards and committees. Mr. Sawyer was a Boonville native, served in the United States Army, and enjoyed a career at Layng Furniture Company and as a supervisor at Boonville’s Erwin Park. Most notably, he was a talented musician. He played tenor saxophone in his high school band and clarinet with the Boonville Village Band. He frequently played with three separate drum and bugle corps in Boonville and Rome. Mr. Sawyer died in 2008.

Mrs. Sawyer completed a successful career of more than 45 years at Rome Savings Bank and was an avid follower of the stock market. She also served on the finance committee of Boonville United Methodist Church. She assisted organizations such as the Daughters of the American Revolution, Dodge Pratt Northam Art and Community Center, the Erwin Library, and the Boonville Cemetery. Mrs. Sawyer died in 2015.

In 2017, the Kenneth V. Sawyer and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Scholarship Fund was established through the Northern New York Community Foundation to benefit Adirondack Central School graduates. The endowed fund will award two scholarships each year forever, supporting the business and music pursuits of high school graduates from the district.