UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Department of Health reported in 2020 that Oneida County had the fourth-highest levels of lead poisoning in New York State, at 46.8%. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Tuesday, August 15 that they have secured federal funding to help that level go down in the City of Utica.

The Senators announced that they have secured approximately $4 million in federal funding for the city from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program. The money will be used to create lead-safe and affordable housing units for low-income families with children under the age of six living in pre-1978 properties in the city.

“No amount of toxic lead exposure is safe for the children of Utica. For years, Utica has been among the highest for exposure to lead, but now I am proud to announce we have secured nearly $4 million for Utica to remove lead paint from homes to protect our children and public health,” Senator Schumer said in a statement. “Lead poisoning is an irreversible, preventable tragedy that robs many families and children of their future. This major federal funding is the shot in the arm the Utica area needs to boost lead paint removal and lead poisoning prevention to boost the health and safety of families across Utica.”

The money will also go toward Lead Safe Utica’s Lead Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes Program – which was established in 2022 – that will reduce lead and other health and safety hazards in 88 units in the city’s most distressed communities. The program intends to do this through the following methods:

Complete HUD-funded lead hazard control and healthy homes interventions in 88 units

Deliver 80 Post Remediation Kits to participants to better maintain lead safety over time

Provide 98 free lead inspection risk assessments for owners to identify lead hazards

Refer program units to Weatherization/Energy Efficiency to achieve measures in 75 units

Perform leverage-funded housing rehabilitation interventions in 44 program units

Provide 150 free Lead Worker training and certification to residents and contractors

Conduct 75 outreach and education events

The Senators said that lead exposure is a particularly large problem for the city, as — according to them — Utica has almost 29,000 rental properties and housing units built before 1978, when lead paint was outlawed. In response to that, the city and more than two dozen community partners launched the Lead-Free Mohawk Valley Coalition in 2015. In response to that work – which has since grown to over 100 individuals from 40 partner organizations – the Senators helped secure $3.5 million in federal funding to supercharge efforts in 2018.

“Too many children in Utica are exposed to lead paint, which jeopardizes their health, development and futures,” Senator Gillibrand said in a statement. “Residents of Utica deserve to live in a home that is free of hazardous lead paint. That’s why I’m proud to announce this funding, which will help protect the health of countless children and families. I will continue to fight so our communities have the resources they need to keep our children healthy and safe.”