Scott Ulberg, MD joins Children’s Home of Jefferson County as Medical Director

(Watertown, NY) Scott Ulberg, MD, recently joined the Children’s Home of Jefferson County (CHJC) as its Medical Director. In his role, Dr. Ulberg is responsible for the coordination and oversight of all medical care provided at CHJC, and for the quality of services rendered.

Dr. Ulberg recently successfully passed his Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Board Exam, and as such, is now Board Certified in both General and Adolescent Psychiatry. In June 2019, he completed his Residency in Psychiatry as well as a Fellowship in Child and Adult Psychiatry from Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, New York.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be CHJC’s Medical Director, allowing me to have an impact on a community in need of Psychiatrists and mental health professionals,” Dr. Ulberg said. He added “Trauma is far more pervasive throughout this community than I expected; however, I am very impressed with the resources and programs CHJC provides.”

Dr. Ulberg noted he was surprised to find some of the North Country’s resources are even more robust than larger regions like Onondaga County. Dr. Ulberg said he is particularly impressed with CHJC’s Crisis Team, diverting patients from unnecessary Emergency Room (ER) visits, and offering more appropriate, cost-effective care.

Dr. Ulberg explained without CHJC’s Crisis Team, patients would go directly to their local ER for mental health treatment, causing an undue burden and expense on the medical system. He explained CHJC’s Crisis Team provides needed services outside the ER arena. In turn, this frees up access to emergency room services for those individuals truly in need of ER care.

Dr. Ulberg said he is also impressed with the willingness of local, “more-seasoned” clinicians to provide guidance for, and training of, new practitioners. He hopes to make an effort to emphasize the role of psychotherapy in mental health care, as well as help provide a more holistic approach to both mental health and health in general. “Mental health care is a basic right of any individual, regardless of location or circumstance. I hope to help the community thrive and be healthier as a whole,” he said.

Dr. Ulberg completed his Psychiatry Residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, where is also served as Chief Resident. He received his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from SUNY Upstate College of Medicine, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History, cum laude, from SUNY Stony Brook University. Dr. Ulberg is a member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), the American Medical Association (AMA), and the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

A native of Long Island, New York, Dr. Ulberg credits his family with being a huge part of who he is and what he has become. “I wouldn’t be who I am today without them,” he said.