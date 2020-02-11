Send us a message for your loved ones and we’ll share the love for you

Local News
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – February is the month of love and ABC50 is celebrating with our Share the Love campaign.

Submit a photo and message to your loved ones on InformNNY.com and they will be featured on television and online.

Click here to submit a message to someone special today!

